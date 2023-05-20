Depp's First Appearance Since Heard Trial Labeled 'Disaster,' But Here's What Really Happened

As the great Captain Jack Sparrow once said, “If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it.”

And that rings true even today in some media reports. The actor in the iconic swashbuckler role, Johnny Depp, made his first official appearance Tuesday after his 2022 defamation trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp lost numerous roles over Heard’s allegations that he abused her, charges from which Depp was vindicated in a sensational court trial.

So Depp, as any actor would, went to Cannes Film Festival to support his film “Jeanne du Barry.” However, some media outlets decided to bend the truth and attempt to metaphorically toss a “mega pint” on his appearance.

The Daily Beast had the headline: “Everything About Johnny Depp at Cannes Was an Embarrassing Disaster.”

And with that headline, how might they review the film? Was it met with the ripe, luscious, red tomato or the splat? Hmmm … what’s hate and spice and everything nice, of course:

“Confusing? Misguided? Maybe the most pro-French monarchy movie you’ll ever see? (Sorry, Marie Antoinette.) But none of that really has to do with Depp beyond his very casting. Depp is essentially a nonentity in the movie,” the outlet wrote.

So … Depp had really no role in the film, according to the Beast.

However, the outlet continued, “All these issues didn’t stop the audience at the premiere from apparently loving the film. (I was watching in a theater next door, where the reaction wasn’t nearly as vocal.)”

Soooooooooooo … Thanks for sharing.

As the Daily Beast actually stated, the film was enjoyed.

And Depp actually received an “ecstatic” ovation lasting over seven minutes, according to Variety.

“Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But, I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it,” Depp stated.

“I don’t think about Hollywood.

“I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

Now, the story should basically be over.

But it actually shouldn’t be. Depp experienced an unwarranted amount of career torment. He was dragged through hell during his trial and took it in stride while so many turned their backs.

Even with all that, he remained classy and had humbling words during his Cannes appearance for the new film.

Maybe we should take some advice from Depp: “It’s a very strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves but they can’t, because they must fall in line with the person in front of them.

“You want to live that kind of life — I wish you the best,” our Captain Jack added.

