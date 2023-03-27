We Now Know What Johnny Depp Has Been Up to Post-Trial - He's Not in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is living a quiet life in England following his much-publicized divorce and his televised defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.

The trial captivated much of the world last year when Depp won big in court after Heard had previously implied — he claimed — that he was a predator.

She wrote in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post that she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The publicity brought by the trial has calmed down, and Depp more or less disappeared from the headlines.

That was until this past week when he gave an exclusive interview to Somerset Life magazine.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star explained he is enjoying relative quiet from an 850-acre compound in Somerset, England.

“I just love places with character,” he told the publication for its April issue.

He stated that he owns property in areas across the world, and they are each unique to him in their own way.

“I have various houses in various places, and they all mean something special to me,” he said. “I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

Depp bought his property in England in 2014.

It comes complete with 12 bedrooms and neighbors he described as being “cool” for respecting his privacy.

“British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top,” he said. “I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family.”

Depp said of his British neighbors, “I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

In spite of a career on-camera that has spanned decades, Depp described himself as “shy.”

“That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

The sprawling estate he calls home is a three-and-a-half hour drive from London and offers privacy through walled gardens, People magazine reported.

Depp brought the property during his engagement to Heard.

Throughout the lengthy civil trial in 2022, each accused the other of engaging in abuse. In Depp’s case, his former wife alleged he physically abused her and also used drugs.

Depp alleged Heard was prone to bouts of rage and once severed his finger with a bottle of liquor while the couple was in Australia.

