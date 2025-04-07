As several cities across the country express concern about his giant American flags, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has no intention of taking them down from his stores.

The national RV dealer, which has over 200 locations across the country, tends to fly enormous American flags at its locations.

But local officials in Greenville, North Carolina, recently decided to file a lawsuit targeted at the Camping World dealership in the town, according to a Saturday report from Fox Business.

The move comes around the same time as a lawsuit from Sevierville, Tennessee.

But Lemonis told Fox Business, “This flag is not coming down.”

“This is the third city in the last several years that tried to sue us to take the flag down — threatening jail, a variety of other fines,” he continued.

The entrepreneur said Camping World has been flying the flags for two decades.

“It’s surprising to me in states like North Carolina and Tennessee that I’m dealing with this,” he added.

The flag in Greenville is about the size of a basketball court.

It spans 3,200 square feet, and the pole is 130 feet tall, practically doubling the current size allowed.

Brock Letchworth, the communications manager for Greenville, said in a statement, “This has never been about removing an American flag or the type of flag.”

“It is about bringing the flag into compliance with City Code,” he made clear. “We look forward to finding a resolution that will result in the continued display of the flag, but in a way that does not violate local laws.”

Lemonis told Fox Business that he sees the massive flags as ways to give back to a country that gave him everything.

“I wasn’t born in this country. I emigrated from Beirut, Lebanon. Came here to Miami, Florida, and had an opportunity to live the American dream in this country,” he said.

“I’ve put a lot of sweat and tears into building this business for my people, for the country,” Lemonis added.

“And it’s my love letter to tell everybody how grateful I am this country provided me an opportunity where it didn’t have to. To make money, to be a capitalist, to provide jobs in America.”

Dear Any town USA,

I have received countless calls, emails, texts and mail regarding my refusal to take down the flag. These flags that I put up are not just at @CampingWorld. They have gone up at 1 small business in South Carolina @ShulersBBQ and in the town of Grafton IL.… pic.twitter.com/NZ6MnUOggG — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) April 1, 2025

These are times in which basic patriotism is despised.

As Lemonis alluded, there are blue cities out there that would shockingly ban large American flags not because they are large, but because they are American flags.

Under normal conditions, it may be understandable for non-blue cities to enforce building codes on American flags.

But these are not normal conditions.

In our day, we need every person and body politic with any patriotism remaining to proclaim that patriotism loudly.

Perhaps that means letting these massive star-spangled banners yet wave.

