As 40 Percent of British Christians Prefer Not to Share Faith, Believers Are Reminded of Call to Boldness

Have you ever wondered where some Christians stand in terms of their faith around the world today? Let’s take a minute to observe Christians in the U.K., for instance.

According to a recent survey, British Christians seem to be going through a bit of a “self-confidence crisis.” At least, that’s how it was phrased by the researchers.

Authorized by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life and steered by Whitestone Insight, the survey, “Britain’s attitudes to faith in public life,” received responses from 2,064 U.K. adults between May 1-2, 2024.

Author Dr. Jake Scott emphasized, “Data were weighted to be representative of all U.K. adults.” Among several key findings, perhaps the most eye-opening was that roughly 40 percent of the Christian respondents prefer to keep their faith to themselves and out of “the workplace and politics.”

“Forty-nine percent of religious respondents” were opposed to seeing more religion in the media, and 27 percent felt religion was not necessarily “a force for good in society.” This isn’t exactly encouraging news. However, there were two positive — maybe even encouraging — aspects to these results worth recognizing.

First, there was a distinction between “exclusivist” Christians and “cultural” Christians — the former being “those who believe their religion is the only true faith,” and the latter being “those who were baptized but attend church infrequently and do not strongly identify with the Christian faith.”

The exclusivists were far more willing to share their faith, as they are called to in Scripture. And we can’t be too surprised the cultural Christians, who don’t appear to take their faith seriously, don’t take intentionally sharing their faith seriously.

The second encouraging point highlighted by Scott was the influence faith seems to have on younger generations such as Gen Z. As reported, “69 percent of respondents within the 18-24 year old bracket believe their faith significantly impacts their lives”; 72 percent “find faith helps them find purpose in life”; 78 percent “feel their faith has shaped their moral values”; and 53 percent “believe their faith to be the only true religion.”

Scott wrote, “Overall Gen Z are more seeking God; they are more zealous in their faith being that the majority of them believe their faith is the only true religion; they are more wanting to speak of their faith in public and hear others share their faith, whilst also showing higher levels of interfaith and learning through interfaith.”

Do you prefer to separate faith from work and politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I’d say this is good news. It at least paves the way for optimism, and the church can pray the fruitfulness within younger generations continues to multiply.

As I consider a survey like this, I can’t help but wish to have received better results. But am I flabbergasted? No. However, to read about Christians intentionally keeping their faith to themselves and not even having much of an optimistic view of their faith motivates me to offer some encouragement.

Here is my thought process as it pertains to American Christians, and really, Christians across the globe: Moving forward, let’s not echo these statistics. Scripture calls us to be bold, not timid. It calls us to share our faith, not purposefully keep it to ourselves.

I imagine if you’re a reader of The Washington Stand or a supporter of Family Research Council at large, then you care about your faith — especially how it impacts the public square. You likely want to share it, and part of why you turn to a resource such as this is to be encouraged.

It’s one of the many pleasures of my career being able to write about practical ways we can live out our faith in the workplace, politics, and all of life. After all, Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 10:31, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.”

And so, in relation to what this poll brought to the surface, we inevitably ask: What do we do to avoid mirroring the statistics of those hiding their faith? How can we be bold Christians?

In short, we need an eternal perspective.

A mind fixed upon the future glory of being with Christ allows many insecurities, fears, and hinderances to fade away. If we focus on the here and now, of course we’re more likely to feel intimidated to not obey Scripture’s call to share our faith. But in Matthew 10:33, did Jesus not say, “Whoever denies Me before men, I also will deny before my Father who is in heaven”?

I should think rejection from Christ to be far more daunting a reality than to be rejected by man. Perhaps that’s all the encouragement one needs. But I happen to think there’s more to the story.

Scripture tells us time and again to keep our gaze fixed upward, “where Christ is” (Colossians 3:1b). And this perspective is what provides answers to life’s grandest struggles. A mind centered on Christ explains why we exist, where we came from, and where we are going.

A mind fixed on Christ allows us to respond to anything we should face far better than a mind fixed on the self. And it happens to transform the way we live out our faith in the public sphere, as well.

A Christ-centered perspective at work helps us have humility and compassion with those otherwise irritable aspects of certain coworkers or responsibilities. In politics, it helps us know who to vote for and how to better pray for those leading this country.

In general, it is an eternal perspective, one rooted on salvation and spending eternity with God Almighty, that fuels us toward humility, compassion, patience, love, and joy.

We don’t have to be downcast when a candidate we did not vote for is elected, because God is sovereign. We need not worry when our job puts worldly pressures on us, because God cares for you and said He will never forsake you.

Anger doesn’t have to consume us when the world acts in rebellion to God, because Jesus is King and He has already won the battle. We don’t have to live in fear at the state of this world because we know that this world is temporary and that our eternal citizenship is in heaven, where sin and death will be no more (Revelation 21:4).

Beloved, these are the things an eternal perspective puts front and center. These are the realities we have to look forward to, and these are the realities that serve us now.

Do you see how even just a subtle shift of emphasis unleashes a tsunami of hope? Our God is an awesome God! And “thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).

Scripture defines us as those who are “more than conquerors” in the trials of life (Romans 8:37). We are victorious because of, precious in the sight of, and chosen by a holy, majestic, and loving God.

To be a Christian and serve Him who is worthy is the highest calling anyone can receive. 1 Peter 2:9 deems us “a royal priesthood, a holy nation,” and “a people for his own possession.” In this identity, we are to “proclaim the excellencies of him who called” us “out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

So I ask: Why would anyone want to keep that to themselves? May we not do as such. No, may we be an army — a Kingdom — that reflects a zeal for the Lord and a passion to share His truth and proclaim His name unabashedly.

This article appeared originally on The Washington Stand.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.