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This prediction by Jim Rickards was so shocking, the president of the United States personally shared it with his vast number of followers.
This prediction by Jim Rickards was so shocking, the president of the United States personally shared it with his vast number of followers. (Paradigm Press)

He Called the 2008 Crash - Now President Trump Just Shared His Newest Warning

 By Sponsored Content  September 24, 2026 at 6:00am
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Jim Rickards warned of the 2008 crash weeks before Lehman fell.

He then went on national television in 2016 and said Trump would win when the polls gave Hillary a 99% chance.

And now he’s out with his most shocking prediction to date.

So shocking, the president of the United States personally shared it with his vast number of followers.

 

For the full story, click here.

This prediction by Jim Rickards was so shocking, the president of the United States personally shared it with his vast number of followers.

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