He Called the 2008 Crash - Now President Trump Just Shared His Newest Warning

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Jim Rickards warned of the 2008 crash weeks before Lehman fell.

He then went on national television in 2016 and said Trump would win when the polls gave Hillary a 99% chance.

And now he’s out with his most shocking prediction to date.

So shocking, the president of the United States personally shared it with his vast number of followers.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.