Hospitals across the United States have scrambled to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 cases.

While some locations haven’t ended up maxing out their capacity yet, others have been pushed to the limits providing for the patients in their care.

Nurses, doctors and other hospital staff have put themselves at risk and run themselves ragged caring for the ill or preparing to care for them, and as a result, they have been largely regarded as heroes by the rest of us.

While thank-you notes, signs and meals have been given to health care workers as a show of gratitude, American Airlines and Hyatt have recently partnered together to give a huge gift to one of the hospital locations that has seen a lot of traffic.

“American Airlines and Hyatt are coming together to show their appreciation to one of the hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19 in the U.S.,” American Airlines shared in a statement.

“From doctors, physician assistants and nurses to facilities and food service teams, the staff — more than 4,000 — at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst will be treated to roundtrip flights on American Airlines to Hyatt hotels in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.”

American Airlines President Robert Isom recognized the sacrifices the staff at Elmhurst has made.

“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine,” he said. “They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient.”

“When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.”

Hyatt president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian spoke of being happy to bless those who bless others.

“At Hyatt, everything we do is fueled by our purpose of care and when opportunities like this present themselves we are inspired to act,” he said. “We’ve heard from so many of our colleagues and members who simply want to do some good and find a way to share their gratitude for some of the heroes of this pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas of New York.

“We are humbled by the health care workers’ dedication to saving lives. Now it’s our turn to take care of them like members of our own family, and we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break.”

Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, spoke on behalf of the hospital and the recipients, expressing their thanks for the generous gift.

“We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our health care workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented health care crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.”

“NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst staff celebrated with a standing ovation and cheered ‘Elmhurst Strong!’ as Hyatt and American Airlines surprised thousands of our health care heroes with free vacations,” the NYC Health + Hospitals Facebook page shared on Saturday. “We are so grateful for their generosity.”

No doubt once the flurry of cases dies down, the hospital staff at Elmhurst will need a nice vacation — and now they have one waiting for them!

