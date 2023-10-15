Share
News

Giant American Force Amassing Off Israeli Coast, Powerful Weapons Being Moved Into Place

 By Jack Davis  October 15, 2023 at 3:44pm
Share

As Israel girds for a ground war in Gaza, the United States is sending a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement released Saturday.

Austin said the move was “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.” On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists raided multiple Israeli settlements, killing more than 1,300 people.

Trending:
Mother of Daughter Killed by Hamas Has Dire Warning for Americans

“The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” he said.

“These posture increases were intended to serve as an unequivocal demonstration in deed and not only in words of U.S. support for Israel’s defense and serve as a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and any other proxy across the region who might be considering exploiting the current situation to escalate conflict,” ABC quoted what it said was a senior U.S. defense official as saying.

“Those adversaries should think twice,” the official said.

Austin said the Eisenhower’s carrier strike group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely and USS Mason.

Will a larger war erupt in the Middle East?

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, arrived in the eastern Mediterranean last week.  The strike group includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.

Additional squadrons of F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft have also been deployed to the region by the U.S. Air Force, Austin’s statement said.

The 2,000 troops of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which had been assigned to Kuwait for exercises, have been moved out “to prepare for further tasking as a result of emerging events,” Capt. Angelica White, a Marine Corps representative, said last week, according to Marine Corps Times.

Related:
DeSantis Says He'd Help Israel 'Hunt Down and Eradicate These Barbarians' As President

American military assets could do more than be involved in the Hamas-Israeli war, according to Politico.

U.S. officials are worried that the conflict could lead to attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. America officially has about 900 troops based in Syria and another 2,500 in Iraq.

“That presents an opportunity,” an official who was not named said, noting that the U.S. fears Iranian-backed groups could launch a strike.

Middle East-based troops are “aware of malign actors who may seek to capitalize on conflicts and instability in the region,” Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael, a representative of the U.S. forces, said.

“We will not let nefarious actors pull us into engagements that detract from our mission,” Carmichael said. “Make no mistake, we reserve our inherent right to self-defense whenever faced with threats that place our forces in harm’s way.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Giant American Force Amassing Off Israeli Coast, Powerful Weapons Being Moved Into Place
Biden's Got a Big Problem in His Home State - 2024 Won't Be as Simple as He Thinks
Giant-Headed Wasp Found in Amazon and Everything About It Is Terrifying
Air Force Base Neglects Hazardous Material Near Day Care for Over a Year
Republican 'Ready to Get to Work' After Flipping Southern Governor Seat
See more...

Conversation