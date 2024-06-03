One of the strongest and most athletic offensive linemen in the history of the NFL has abruptly died at the age of 52.

Legendary Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen “passed away suddenly” while on a family vacation in Mexico on Sunday, the team said in a statement on Monday.

No cause of death was announced.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the Cowboys said.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the team said.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙 pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024

Indeed, when you look at Allen’s resumé, it’s easy to see why he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

(Allen, who also briefly played for the San Francisco 49ers, was enshrined in 2013.)

He won a ring in Super Bowl XXX as part of the dominant mid-1990s Cowboys teams that were spearheaded by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

And while that triumvirate gets the lion’s share of the credit for those teams, it can’t go understated how critical Allen was in just his sophomore season to that team.

Beyond that championship, he earned All-Pro honors for seven straight seasons between 1995 and 2001.

Allen also had seven Pro Bowl berths in that same period before notching another quartet of Pro Bowl berths between 2003 and 2006.

Due in no small part to those accolades and dominance, the legendary lineman also earned a place on the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team.

RIP Larry Allen 🙏🏻

Guard-Tackle, #Cowboys #49ers • PFHOF Class of 2013 (First-Ballot)

• Super Bowl XXX Champion🏆

• NFL100 All-Time Team

• 2x Second-Team All-Decade

• 11 Pro Bowls, 6x First-Team All-Pro

• One of the most athletic offensive linemen in #NFL history pic.twitter.com/5DyRoLFEm8 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) June 3, 2024

Allen also was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, solidifying his spot as one of the greatest to ever play the position.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career,” the Cowboys said. “Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. 💙 pic.twitter.com/PnOl5O829J — NFL (@NFL) June 3, 2024

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.”

