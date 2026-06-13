Fraudster Who Gave 7 Million Elderly Americans' Information to Scammers Sent to Prison

A man from North Carolina was sentenced to over a decade in prison for selling the personal information of 7 million elderly Americans to scammers in Jamaica.

Troy Murray, 57, provided lists of names, phone numbers, physical addresses, ages, and other personal information to the Jamaicans, who were involved in lottery fraud schemes, per a May 28 release from the Department of Justice.

The scheme lasted from 2016 to 2023 and resulted in Murray receiving “hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.”

Today, a North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for running a seven-year scheme where he victimized millions of elderly Americans by selling their personal information to Jamaican lottery fraud scammers. Read more: https://t.co/nEjqY572Kt pic.twitter.com/GQJHLdpgAa — Criminal Division (@DOJCrimDiv) May 28, 2026

Murray would provide a price of around $500 for lists of between 100 and 300 names.

He had scammers send him payments by means of wire transfers, but after multiple services blocked him, he had the Jamaicans send him prepaid gift cards.

The Department of Justice described Murray as “a prolific and well-known lead list broker for Jamaican scammers.”

He was so well-known in Jamaica that his pseudonym, Steve Dixon, found its way into a Jamaican song lyric in 2022.

The fraudster used his payouts — totaling over $5.2 million — to purchase “farm equipment, vehicles, and collectibles like bars and coins made of precious metals.”

“Murray also sent money he made from the scheme to one of his sons to purchase personal property and pay for his business and living expenses,” the release added.

He sold at least 22,000 lead lists to scammers, resulting in American seniors losing over $9.5 million.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2026 and will now spend 121 months — just over 10 years — in prison, following by three years of supervised release.

Just days before the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Murray, the agency announced that a citizen of the United Kingdom and Jamaica illegally residing in Massachusetts pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Nicole Lamont, 32, took part in a lottery scam through which “elderly victims were contacted by telephone and falsely informed they had won a sweepstakes.”

They were then told to send money “to pay purported taxes due on their winnings.”

“Lamont received funds directly from at least three members of the lottery scam, deposited them into her bank account, and made the funds available to other members of the conspiracy who were located in Jamaica,” the release added.

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