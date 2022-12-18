6-Time NBA All-Star Arrested and Charged Over Alleged Incident with His Teenage Daughter

Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night.

The newspaper said he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn’t specify which one he allegedly struck.

According to the paper, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call.

When she denied it, he told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report said.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to the home and picked up the two girls and their two brothers and then contacted the police.

The report said that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

He then invoked his right to remain silent.

No attorney for Stoudemire is listed in court records.

His Instagram page shows he had received his master’s degree earlier Saturday from the University of Miami.

In a subsequent post, the former NBA star declared his innocence.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” Stoudemire said. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts.

“I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.

“As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award after the 2002-03 season after being drafted by the Suns.

After eight seasons with Phoenix, he was traded to New York, where he played five years.

He finished his NBA career with one season each with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, before playing in Israel. He retired in 2017.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams, averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

