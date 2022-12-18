Parler Share
Sports
News
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire watches a game between the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings on Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire watches a game between the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings on Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky / AP)

6-Time NBA All-Star Arrested and Charged Over Alleged Incident with His Teenage Daughter

 By The Associated Press  December 18, 2022 at 3:37pm
Parler Share

Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night.

The newspaper said he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn’t specify which one he allegedly struck.

Trending:
It's Not Over Yet: Judge Delivers Massive Legal Victory for Kari Lake, Here's the Order

According to the paper, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call.

When she denied it, he told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report said.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to the home and picked up the two girls and their two brothers and then contacted the police.

The report said that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Do you think he is guilty?

He then invoked his right to remain silent.

No attorney for Stoudemire is listed in court records.

His Instagram page shows he had received his master’s degree earlier Saturday from the University of Miami.

In a subsequent post, the former NBA star declared his innocence.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” Stoudemire said. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts.

Related:
Patriots Suffer One of the Most Brutal Losses in NFL History Thanks to 'Mistake'-Filled Final Play

“I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children.

“As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award after the 2002-03 season after being drafted by the Suns.

After eight seasons with Phoenix, he was traded to New York, where he played five years.

He finished his NBA career with one season each with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, before playing in Israel. He retired in 2017.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams, averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Patriots Suffer One of the Most Brutal Losses in NFL History Thanks to 'Mistake'-Filled Final Play
6-Time NBA All-Star Arrested and Charged Over Alleged Incident with His Teenage Daughter
History Made During World Cup Win: We Witnessed a Once-in-a-Generation Sports Legend
Beach Closed After Freak Accident Kills Three
Crew of International Space Station Forced to Get Creative After Apparent Micrometeorite Strike
See more...

Conversation