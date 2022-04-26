Share
Lifestyle

65 Dogs in Awful Conditions Saved from Overwhelmed Owner: Rescue Praised for Unusual Show of Compassion

 By Amanda Thomason  April 26, 2022 at 8:54am
Share

The Atlanta Humane Society, Hancock Animal Friends and the ASPCA headed out to a property outside of Milledgeville, Georgia, on Saturday to remove dozens of dogs that were in terrible conditions.

Video and photos from the day show that the rescue involved dogs of all ages, including puppies so young their eyes weren’t open yet. Some of the dogs had severe skin conditions.

While the case is certainly heartbreaking and it’s frustrating that someone let these dogs get into this state, the rescues have responded with a level of compassion that has impressed many.



“URGENT: Our team is currently on site at a property in Central Georgia where 65 dogs were living on the property of an overwhelmed pet owner,” the Atlanta Humane Society shared on Saturday.

Trending:
Breaking: Musk Just Pulled It off - It's Official

“Working alongside the ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends, our team is removing the animals and bringing 29 of them into our care,” it said.

“Many of these dogs and puppies will require medical and behavior support, and they desperately need your help right now.



“Donate now at atlantahumane.org/central-ga-rescue and your gift will be triple matched.”

Each group is helping out with the rescue in the ways it can. The Atlanta Humane Society took in 29 dogs, the ASPCA is taking the rest, and Hancock Animal Friends is covering the cost of spaying five adult dogs and 10 puppies.

“This has been a heavy lift for us all,” a Hancock Animal Friends fundraiser page shared.



“HAF Inc is responsible for the immediate spay/neuter of 5 adults and ten puppies in another 8 weeks or so, assuming they make it! whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”

Many commended the Humane Society for helping out in a situation where the owner clearly needed help without shaming or excoriating the person.

Related:
Refuse Worker Spots Dog Buried in Trash Just Before Servicing Dumpster


As one commenter mentioned, the graciousness apparent in the post “allows future pet owners to hopefully feel comfortable reaching out when they also become overwhelmed knowing they won’t get attacked,” something that can quickly get out of hand in online settings.

While the dogs will all require a lot of work to get them adoption-ready, they are certainly well on their way to finding their own happy, healthy forever homes thanks to the three groups that undertook the rescue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Police Find Mom and Toddlers Trapped in Burning Apartment: 'I've Got My Kids In Here!'
65 Dogs in Awful Conditions Saved from Overwhelmed Owner: Rescue Praised for Unusual Show of Compassion
Autistic Teen Missing Over Two Years Found Living on Street; Mom Reveals He Likely Was Given Flawed Advice Before Leaving
Refuse Worker Spots Dog Buried in Trash Just Before Servicing Dumpster
'Brave' and 'Tragic': Heroic Teen Gives Life Trying to Save Driver of Submerged Car
See more...

Conversation