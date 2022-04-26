65 Dogs in Awful Conditions Saved from Overwhelmed Owner: Rescue Praised for Unusual Show of Compassion

The Atlanta Humane Society, Hancock Animal Friends and the ASPCA headed out to a property outside of Milledgeville, Georgia, on Saturday to remove dozens of dogs that were in terrible conditions.

Video and photos from the day show that the rescue involved dogs of all ages, including puppies so young their eyes weren’t open yet. Some of the dogs had severe skin conditions.

While the case is certainly heartbreaking and it’s frustrating that someone let these dogs get into this state, the rescues have responded with a level of compassion that has impressed many.







“URGENT: Our team is currently on site at a property in Central Georgia where 65 dogs were living on the property of an overwhelmed pet owner,” the Atlanta Humane Society shared on Saturday.

“Working alongside the ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends, our team is removing the animals and bringing 29 of them into our care,” it said.

“Many of these dogs and puppies will require medical and behavior support, and they desperately need your help right now.







“Donate now at atlantahumane.org/central-ga-rescue and your gift will be triple matched.”

Each group is helping out with the rescue in the ways it can. The Atlanta Humane Society took in 29 dogs, the ASPCA is taking the rest, and Hancock Animal Friends is covering the cost of spaying five adult dogs and 10 puppies.

“This has been a heavy lift for us all,” a Hancock Animal Friends fundraiser page shared.







“HAF Inc is responsible for the immediate spay/neuter of 5 adults and ten puppies in another 8 weeks or so, assuming they make it! whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”

Many commended the Humane Society for helping out in a situation where the owner clearly needed help without shaming or excoriating the person.







As one commenter mentioned, the graciousness apparent in the post “allows future pet owners to hopefully feel comfortable reaching out when they also become overwhelmed knowing they won’t get attacked,” something that can quickly get out of hand in online settings.

While the dogs will all require a lot of work to get them adoption-ready, they are certainly well on their way to finding their own happy, healthy forever homes thanks to the three groups that undertook the rescue.

