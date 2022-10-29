On the last full day of his life, actor Leslie Jordan had heaven on his mind and on his lips.

Jordan died Monday at the age of 67 after having a medical emergency while driving in Logs Angeles, according to Fox News. The vehicle Jordan was driving went out of control and hit a wall shortly before 9 a.m.

A Sunday post on Jordan’s Instagram account showed him and producer Danny Myrick singing the hymn “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder.” The hymn dates back to 1893, according to the Christian Post.

“Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie,” Jordan posted on his Instagram account.

Leslie Jordan posted his rendition of “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” the day before his sudden death. 🥺

pic.twitter.com/sqAqePqFex — Little Rock Proud 🃏 (@LRproud501) October 24, 2022

The video shows Jordan singing a verse, with Myrick joining in on the refrain.

“When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more/And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair,” Jordan sang.

“When the saved of Earth shall gather over on the other shore/And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there,” he sang.

“Been baptized 13 times, just to make sure I’m going to be there,” Jordan quipped after the refrain was done as the video ended.

‘Now that’s how you say good bye. Soar high my friend,” Lance Bass of NSYNC posted on Jordan’s Instagram account.

WARNING: The following video contains language which some may find offensive.

The laughter has died along with my funny friend @thelesliejordan. He was a bright light for all. He was a great friend who made me smile and laugh even when I didn’t want to. Loved all of the dinners & singing When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder on his album. 💔💐

📸 @DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/JASZOBiaMn — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) October 24, 2022

In 2021, Jordan released an album of Christian songs that included a version of the song with Tanya Tucker

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, said in a statement, Fox News reported. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” he said.

Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series with his portrayal of socialite Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace,” according to The New York Times.

During a 2020 interview with The New York Times, he spoke about what his pandemic-era Instagram posts meant to him.

“What I love though, are people that pull me aside and say: ‘Listen, I don’t want to bother you, but I’ve had a rough go. I’ve been locked down. I’ve got kids and I looked forward to your posts and you really, really helped me through this tough time.’ When people tell you things like that, you realize comedy is important,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.