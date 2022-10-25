Emmy-Winning Comedian Dead After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind Wheel

Leslie Jordan, who made America laugh on “Will & Grace,” and helped Americans cope during the pandemic with his Instagram posts, has died at the age of 67.

Jordan died Monday after having a medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

The BMW Jordan was driving hit a wall shortly before 9 a.m.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, said in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” he said.

you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan pic.twitter.com/RsvXrUxfGL — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2022

Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series with his portrayal of socialite Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace,” according to The New York Times.

In addition to “Will & Grace,” Jordan appeared in shows including “Hearts Afire,” “Call Me Kat” and “American Horror Story,” according to TMZ.

leslie jordan was one of the few ppl who made us laugh throughout the pandemic. may he rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b3sKgm8g4p — roni (@GETMEBODlED) October 24, 2022

Jordan’s Instagram account offered a message after the actor’s death.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world,” the post said.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

During COVID-19 lockdowns, Jordan appeared on Instagram and other platforms to share anecdotes about life in his Tennessee town.

During a 2020 interview with The New York Times, he spoke about his internet fame.

Before the pandemic, he said, “I wasn’t even on Instagram. I was doing a television series for Fox called ‘The Cool Kids.’ I would say something funny and the publicity girls would run over and tell me, ‘Post that. That’s really funny. You should post that.’ I didn’t know if they meant Post-its,” he said.

He said the fame he achieved was a pleasant surprise.

“For someone 65 years old to all of a sudden be, like, an internet star?” he said. “I’ve loved attention, wanted it my whole career, and I’ve never gotten this kind of attention. I mean, even on ‘Will & Grace,’ winning an Emmy, it wasn’t anything like when you have social media. When you’ve become a success there, it’s unbelievable.”

“What I love though, are people that pull me aside and say: ‘Listen, I don’t want to bother you, but I’ve had a rough go. I’ve been locked down. I’ve got kids, and I looked forward to your posts and you really, really helped me through this tough time.’ When people tell you things like that, you realize comedy is important,” he said.

