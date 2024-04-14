One of the most famous questions in presidential campaigning that is so pertinent today was posed by Ronald Reagan in 1980 when he asked the country “are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

That single question helped Reagan soar to win the popular vote and dominate the Electoral College, but it came after four years of Jimmy Carter’s “malaise” and one of America’s worst economies since the Great Depression.

Today that question is more germane than ever as Joe Biden has driven America to the brink of depression, utterly wasted the strong economy left to him by Donald Trump, and squandered the growth that this country was experiencing before he took office.

Seven metrics speak to how horrible Joe Biden has been for America’s wallets. From gas prices, to rent and mortgage, to evictions, store closures and more, Joe Biden has been a harbinger of destruction for our economy.

Soaring Gas Prices

Right after Biden took office, gas prices made a big jump as he dived into his effort to destroy the U.S. energy sector. And while they did come down for a little while, they have begun soaring once again, just in time for the 2024 election. Indeed, according to ABC News, per gallon prices have spiked 14 percent this year alone.

Some states have been hit worse than others. In Utah, prices have soared 60 cents a gallon. In Alaska it is a 55-cent hike, in Oregon it is 43 cents. And Illinois and California are seeing even worse prices.

Retail Store Closures Rising

The rate of retail closures is up 30 percent over 2022, with total closures at 5,463, according to The Daily Mail. Both big name and smaller chains have been affected, including Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Family Dollar, Foot Locker, Office Depot, Petco and more. Even Target and the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, are not immune to losing locations.

Have you experienced pain under the Joe Biden economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Jobs Numbers are Phony

It seems every quarter since Joe Biden has been in office, the media has been all aflutter about how wonderful Joe Biden’s record of job creation has been. Yet for most of these quarters, every time those bright numbers come out they are quietly revised downward much later because they are false. And the media never reports this.

Eleven out of the last 13 jobs reports have been “revised downward,” meaning the high number of jobs created was quietly reduced later when the real numbers became known.

11 out of the last 13 jobs reports have been revised down from the original headline-generating numbers. The regime is cooking the books. pic.twitter.com/et1hbGRTkT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024

Then as The Federalist noted, many of the “new” jobs being created are not full-time jobs, either, meaning that many Americans are taking on extra jobs just to make ends meet.

Evictions Up 78.6% Since 2021

In another key metric showing that middle and lower income Americans are being hit hard by Biden’s economy, people are being evicted from their homes at a huge rate because they cannot afford their mortgages and rent payments. According to the Associated Press, evictions are fifty percent higher in some cities and overall, the rise is a disheartening 78.6 percent since 2021. The wire service added that there have been 970,000 evictions filed in the last year alone.

Foreclosures Up 10% Since January

Corollary to evictions, foreclosures on homeowners are also way up in Joe Biden’s America. Also reported by the Associated Press, evictions have skyrocketed by 50 percent just since January.

Bankruptcies Up 13%

Unsurprisingly, with evictions and foreclosures, the rate of personal bankruptcies is also jumping, up 13 percent since September of last year, according to federal data.

Business bankruptcies are even worse, soaring almost 30 percent in the last six months, up from 13,125 to 17,051, the numbers show.

Homelessness Up 12%

Finally, it is also not surprising that with all these dismal economic pressures, job loss, store closures, evictions and bankruptcies, more Americans are finding themselves homeless, too.

According to CBS News, homelessness has reached record numbers and is up sharply 12 percent over last year. Officials say that more than 650,000 people were homeless in January, the highest number ever seen since the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has been tracking the issue.

All this will continue to worsen up until the 2024 election. And if Joe Biden wins, it will get far worse for the country. If you dislike a candidate who made “mean tweets” more than you dislike the candidate who has destroyed the economy, then you really need to reassess your priorities.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.