For gun owners and patriots, there’s never a bad time to remind yourself about firearm safety — and why two men who went very viral are now six years into a lifetime ban from one gun range.

The year was 2018. The state, Texas. The president, Trump. You’d think if there was any time and place to be aware of the cardinal rules of handling a weapon, this would be it.

Yet, two unidentified individuals hit papers and the 11 o’clock local newscast from coast-to-coast for what they did at Top Gun Range in Houston.

Normally, Top Gun is a place for some good, clean American fun — provided, of course, you follow the commandments of gun safety.

However, two men in the viral video from October of 2018 — faces blurred — definitely weren’t about that.

Was a lifetime ban the right decision in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Instead, according to KTRK-TV, one of them started pointing his pistol around to take selfies. Then, he pointed it at his friend.

That’s when the gun range safety officer stepped in to put a stop to this jaw-dropping behavior.

“Great job from our Range Safety Officer in stopping and addressing a safety violation on the range,” Top Gun Range said in a post on X, or what was then called Twitter.

“The former customer brought in his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot. They were given a stern recap about which rules they broke then banned for life.”

Great job from our Range Safety Officer in stopping and addressing a safety violation on the range. The former customer brought in his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot. They were given a stern recap about which rules they broke then banned for life. pic.twitter.com/JjjGScvpkE — Top Gun Range (@TopGunRangeTX) October 10, 2018

Kyle Harrison, manager for the gun range, told KTRK he was deeply troubled by what he saw in the video.

“Didn’t keep it pointed downrange, and then on top of it, he pointed it at his friend,” Harrison said. “And that’s just a cardinal safety violation, you just can’t do that.”

“My little ones at home know better than to do that, and they are two and three years old,” he added. “It was sad to see, so he had to go.”

Harrison told The Associated Press that the gun range safety officer “acted perfectly.”

“He was very professional and he was very direct,” Harrison said.

“He disarmed the gentleman, cleared the weapon and evacuated them from the range. So after they had the incident, we took them in the lobby, we recapped with them what rules they broke at our range, and then we got their stuff for them and then we banned them for life.”







It didn’t matter that, as per KTRK, that the gun wasn’t loaded. The first rule of firearm safety is that you don’t point the gun at anything or anyone you don’t intend to shoot. The second rule of firearm safety — indeed, much like the second rule of Fight Club — is that you don’t point the gun at anything or anyone you don’t intend to shoot.

“Taking pictures is OK, but you just have to do it safely,” Harrison told KHOU-TV.

“You have to assume every firearm is loaded,” he added. “You don’t want to point it at something you want to destroy, and he was pointing it at his friend’s head.”

Responsible Americans who are legally able to carry should be carrying firearms. And those who carry firearms need to train both themselves and their children. Who in their right mind would do something like this? This is the kind of terminal irresponsibility that needs to be nipped in the bud — and if it takes a lifetime ban from one gun range to do it, so be it. It’ll be a very viral lesson to these gentlemen when it comes to gun safety.

It’s also another reminder that guns themselves are neither good nor bad; they’re a reflection who uses them. When people think these sorts of selfies are cool, it’s not the gun’s fault; it’s ignorance and neglect on a massive scale. Don’t be these guys. Get yourself educated and stay safe. It’s not only a right, it’s a solemn obligation as a patriot, a protector and a parent.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.