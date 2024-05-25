Report: ICE Confirms Illegal Aliens Attempted Quantico Breach - When Do We Take Threat Seriously?

With the Southern border wide open for anyone to walk through, it feels like the safety of the country is hanging on a thread made of little more than wishes and happy thoughts.

Earlier this month, two Jordanian nationals attempted to illegally enter the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia by posing as Amazon delivery contractors. The men, whose identities have not been released, were apprehended on May 3 after being stopped at the base’s gate.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), one of the Jordanian men had crossed the border illegally from Mexico near San Ysidro, California, in April, and was released on his own recognizance after an immigration hearing. The other was a foreign student whose immigration status had been terminated in January after he was admitted to the U.S. on a student visa in September 2022, according to Fox News.

When the two men arrived at the Quantico gate in a box truck, they allegedly claimed to base personnel that they were making a delivery to the base’s post office as subcontractors for Amazon. However, an Amazon spokesperson stated the company has no record of these individuals working on its behalf.

Unable to provide proper credentials to access the base, the two men were detained by military police and the base’s criminal investigations division for trespassing. ICE was then notified and took both men into custody pending deportation proceedings.

While officials state there is no evidence linking the Jordanians to any terrorist organizations or threats to national security, the incident has raised alarm in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing demands from senators like Lindsey Graham to explain how the men entered the country and if they were on any watchlists. Virginia’s governor has also formally requested a briefing on the events from Mayorkas.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration’s approach to the ongoing crisis at the southern border, passing the blame on to Congress.

According to Fox News, when pressed on why Biden has not taken more unilateral executive action despite having that authority, Jean-Pierre questioned, “Why should he have to do it unilaterally? Why shouldn’t we do it in a legislative way?”

The simple answer is that Biden was the one who unilaterally reversed 94 executive actions taken by Trump that kept this country safe, which Fox News pointed out.

All he needs to do is return to the Trump policies before 2021.

But that would mean Biden would have to admit that he was wrong — and that Trump was right.

In April, the two former federal prosecutors who investigated terrorism cases after 9/11 wrote an opinion article stating that the United States faces an increasing risk of terrorist attacks due to a confluence of factors weakening the nation’s defenses.

Jim Fitzgerald and Thomas Hogan, who participated in a Department of Justice Joint Terrorism Task Force, pointed to the presence of terrorist networks active globally, the entry of potential terrorists across America’s porous southern border, diminished local law enforcement, and a pullback in federal anti-terror efforts in an article for City Journal, a public policy magazine, published by the conservative Manhattan Institute for Policy Research.

“Looking around the world and within our borders, we believe the United States is at heightened risk of terrorist activity,” they wrote.

The former agents pointed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, which confirmed that they had apprehended 169 people on the FBI’s terrorism watch list at the southern border in 2023 — a number that is expected to grow as migration increases, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The former agents added: “This raises a question: how many potential terrorists did Border Control fail to catch?”

“If we assume, generously, that agents caught half of the border-hoppers on the watch list, another 169 intelligence-identified potential terrorists entered America through the southern border in 2023—the equivalent of eight 9/11 terror squads,” they calculated.

The question every sane American is asking is: How much more will it take?

How many more warning signs do we need before Biden swallows his pride and accepts that his policies and ideas have drastically, and perhaps irreversibly, failed us?

We have no count of the number of potential terrorists that may already be lying low in various parts of the country. And who knows how many of those untold terrorists are actually competent — at least enough to know not to try and breach Quantico as fake Amazon drivers — enough to do real harm to Americans?

And every day, we lay the welcome mat out for more to join the group.

The Biden administration is gambling with all our lives to maintain a pretense of control that everyone has already seen through.

How much more are Americans expected to take?

