Jaxson Crossland, a third-grader from Celeste, Texas, just took first place for best mullet in the 2020 Kids Mullet Championships.

Many children from across the country submitted pictures of their unique mullet styles, which included Jaxson’s mullet, the freedom flapper, more modern mullets and even a bygone hairstyle known as the Tennessee top hat.

The submissions to the kids category of the national championships garnered more than 20,000 votes and 50,000 reactions via social media.

Jaxson’s mullet was ultimately declared the winner, and the 8-year-old decided to spend his $500 in prize money on boxing classes and new boxing gear.

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

“Jax has been just ecstatic since winning. It’s been so great to be able to enter him into something that celebrates what makes him different,” his mother Zoie Shepard said to CNN.

“It’s been so awesome for Jax, people recognize him everywhere now.”

Her son’s victorious response, however, was a humorous one:

“I can’t give autographs right now, cause I don’t know cursive,” he said.

Do you think Jaxson deserved to win? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Heartwarming contests like this have grown increasingly popular in recent years, giving numerous everyday Americans their 15 minutes of fame.

“The contest has blown up with over 20,000 votes from all over the country,” USA Mullet Championships president Kevin Begola said in a statement.

“During these tough times it’s important to have fun. This is exactly what 2020 needed.”

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, Lafayette Parish schools in Louisiana held a contest for children stuck at home due to COVID this past October.

RELATED: 4-Year-Old Boy Saves His 1-Year-Old Brother, Gets Honored by Local Fire Department

Librarian Paula Graffeo and Principal Jon Downs from J. Wallace James Elementary came up with a unique way to celebrate Halloween for students.

They had participating students carve and decorate pumpkins that represented their favorite children’s book.

The school received more than 50 photos with the students holding their favorite children’s book and standing beside their decked-out pumpkins.

“We have some very creative students this year,” Graffeo said. “Some even dressed up like the character.”

One student created an entire scene from the classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” carving a Wilbur the pig pumpkin and surrounding it with faux spider webs.

Even though most children are forced to stay at home during these times, their creativity and artistic abilities seem to be flourishing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.