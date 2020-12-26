A hunter in the Czech Republic had a startling encounter with a deer last Friday that left him without his hunting rifle.

According to Fox News, the Czech police involved in the situation say they are still looking for the angry deer that charged the hunter, ripped his sleeve and inadvertently snagged the strap of the .22-caliber Hornet rifle in its large antlers.

The hunter implied that it was his hunting dogs that spooked the deer.

The deer quickly leaped away into the forest with the rifle still lodged in its antlers.

The hunter tried tracking down the deer himself but failed.

TRENDING: 'It's Like Wearing Your Underwear' on Your Face: Sen. Paul Blasts Mask Mandates in Interview

He eventually filed a police report that included the fact that the rifle was not even loaded at the time of the attack from the deer.

The impacted hunter was forced to declare the weapon as missing according to the Czech Republic’s Firearms and Ammunition Act.

According to Fox News, this declaration is typically made by hunters that unfortunately forget their weapons on the hood of their cars as they drive away.

Another hunter had reported seeing the mammal with the rifle still stuck in its antlers approximately a mile away from the scene.

Do you think this armed deer will be found? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Authorities are urging citizens to call the authorities if they happen to find the hunter’s missing gun or see the armed deer trotting through the South Bohemian Region of Czechoslovakia.

“If anyone finds the weapon, he is obliged to hand it over to the nearest police department,” Czech police said in a press release.

This is not the first time a deer has fought back against a hunter.

On Oct. 22 2019, a hunter in Arkansas died after a deer that he had shot attacked him, according to NBC News.

“I’ve worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it’s one of the more unusual things that’s happened,” Keith Stephens, the agency’s chief of communications informed NBC News.

RELATED: Investigation Opened After Authorities See What Was Written on Deer's Ear Tags

The victim was an experienced hunter. Thomas Alexander, 66, had shot the buck while hunting near Yellville, Arkansas.

Alexander was found with multiple puncture wounds to his body inflicted by the deer after being shot.

Alexander was immediately taken to a hospital where he soon died from his injuries.

Stephens said that hunters are advised to not approach a downed deer unless it has not moved for at least 30 minutes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.