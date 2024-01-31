Share
'80s Action, Cheesy Humor and McGregor vs. Gyllenhaal: New 'Road House' Reboot Trailer Catches Fire

 By Michael Austin  January 31, 2024
Many action-movie fans hold a soft spot in their hearts for the 1989 cult classic “Road House” starring Patrick Swayze.

Whether you’re a fan of the film or not, anyone would be hard-pressed to not appreciate its punchy action and lovably corny one-liners, which mash together for a completely original feel.

Based on the new trailer for the upcoming reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal, it looks like “The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman is trying to recreate and update that feeling with his upcoming film.

And, as fan comments on the trailer suggest, it looks like Liman may have succeeded at doing just that.

The version of the trailer posted to the official MGM Studios X account, as of Wednesday, has garnered 1.1 million views.

Even more astoundingly, the official Prime Video YouTube account’s posting of the trailer has raked in over 14 million views.

The original film, a cult hit, stars Swayze’s character, Dalton, a mysterious man hired to do security at a club named the Double Deuce in Jasper, Missouri.

As Dalton is forced to contend with a growing list of dangerous men over the course of the film, chaos ensues.

In Liman’s Gylenhaal-led reboot, the “October Sky” star plays Dalton, according to Collider.

Opposite Gyllenhaal as the film’s antagonist is none other than MMA champion and well-known Irish icon Conor McGregor, who is playing a yet-to-be-named character.

The film appears to have great action, slightly campy humor (though not nearly to the same degree as the original movie) and good performances.

Apparently, based on the social media comments, many fans and potential future audience members seem to be excited about the flick.

Others seem opposed to the idea of remaking the film altogether.

2024’s “Roadhouse” premieres on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

