'80s Action, Cheesy Humor and McGregor vs. Gyllenhaal: New 'Road House' Reboot Trailer Catches Fire

Many action-movie fans hold a soft spot in their hearts for the 1989 cult classic “Road House” starring Patrick Swayze.

Whether you’re a fan of the film or not, anyone would be hard-pressed to not appreciate its punchy action and lovably corny one-liners, which mash together for a completely original feel.

Based on the new trailer for the upcoming reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal, it looks like “The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman is trying to recreate and update that feeling with his upcoming film.

And, as fan comments on the trailer suggest, it looks like Liman may have succeeded at doing just that.

Take it outside. Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie pic.twitter.com/4lm7QeO9ny — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) January 25, 2024

The version of the trailer posted to the official MGM Studios X account, as of Wednesday, has garnered 1.1 million views.

Even more astoundingly, the official Prime Video YouTube account’s posting of the trailer has raked in over 14 million views.

The original film, a cult hit, stars Swayze’s character, Dalton, a mysterious man hired to do security at a club named the Double Deuce in Jasper, Missouri.

As Dalton is forced to contend with a growing list of dangerous men over the course of the film, chaos ensues.

In Liman’s Gylenhaal-led reboot, the “October Sky” star plays Dalton, according to Collider.

Opposite Gyllenhaal as the film’s antagonist is none other than MMA champion and well-known Irish icon Conor McGregor, who is playing a yet-to-be-named character.

The film appears to have great action, slightly campy humor (though not nearly to the same degree as the original movie) and good performances.

Apparently, based on the social media comments, many fans and potential future audience members seem to be excited about the flick.

Massive fan of the original Road House with Patrick Swayze, the trailer for the remake looks really good, hoping this lives up to expectation 🙏 https://t.co/EemT3C5mYz pic.twitter.com/b4MrAEIuZC — 𝓡𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓷 𝓜𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓪𝓷𝓸 (@Ryann_BRFC_95) January 25, 2024

I cannot wait to watch this movie 🍿 The original roadhouse with Patrick Swayze is one of my favorite movies of all time. I’ve had a lot of great memories in the Keys and Jake Gyllenhaal is one of my favorite actors. 10/10 trailer #RoadHouseMovie https://t.co/2ACO4kCOgm — Austin Martin (@austinitram) January 25, 2024

Others seem opposed to the idea of remaking the film altogether.

Sorry

No way they’ve can improve on perfection https://t.co/Ausr1uNFIr pic.twitter.com/aqOchKvspc — Don Williams (@Don_K_Williams) January 25, 2024

I still say this movie is ABSOLUTELY unnecessary (and evidence of the bankruptcy of original ideas in movies), but I do have to admit that it looks like it could be fun. Not going to pay for it, but I’ll probably end up watching it at some point. https://t.co/yUQsmfsXPn — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 25, 2024

Conor is literally playing himself 😭 I probably won’t watch. The Patrick Swayze Roadhouse is a classic that doesn’t need ruining https://t.co/wdgWHB9AoH — Jakob🧞‍♂️🐉☀️ (@JAKEYMMA) January 25, 2024

2024’s “Roadhouse” premieres on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

