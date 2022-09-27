Parler Share
Pro-life activists cheer a speaker during the 49th annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., in this file photo from January 21.
83-Year-Old Woman Shot in Back While Passing Out Pro-Life Pamphlets, Group Says

 By Laurel Duggan  September 27, 2022 at 6:21am
An 83-year-old Michigan woman was shot in the back last week while going door to door as a volunteer for Michigan Right to Life, according to the organization.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, reportedly had a heated conversation with a woman at a home in Ionia County on Sept. 20. As the volunteer walked away, a man emerged from inside the house and shot at her, striking her shoulder, according to Michigan Right to Life.

She had been speaking with community members about Proposal 3, a proposed amendment to the Michigan constitution that would expand legal abortion throughout pregnancy and loosen medical requirements and regulations of the procedure, according to the report.

The woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department to report the shooting before being transported to the hospital, according to WOOD-TV, an NBC affiliate in west Michigan. Police have not clarified what type of pamphlets she was distributing or where in the county she was shot.

She was treated at the hospital and released, WOOD reported.

“The volunteer is recovering and in good spirits,” a Michigan Right to Life spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While the motive has not been determined by law enforcement, no one should be shot while peacefully exercising their Constitutionally protected right to free speech. Michigan voters should not be intimidated from peacefully speaking out against extreme Proposal 3.”

The Michigan State Police, who are investigating the incident, did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Laurel Duggan
