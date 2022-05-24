WEF Globalists Debut Their Perfect Future: Carbon Footprint Tracker, 'Recalibration' of Free Speech

Global oligarchs and CEOs arrived for the 2022 conference of the World Economic Forum over the weekend, held in person for the first time in three years.

The annual conference, held in the Swiss luxury ski resort of Davos, has long been criticized as the embodiment of elitism in western politics.

Dozens of mega-wealthy oligarchs fly their private jets to the conference, only to plan measures to limit the carbon footprint of the average citizen the next day.

The globalist conference has long served as a venue for the wealthiest and most powerful people to plan measures to degrade the quality of life of average citizens — usually citing environmental concerns as a cover.

J. Michael Evans, the Canadian CEO of Chinese Communist-owned Alibaba, bragged about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” that would allow an unprecedented level of surveillance on “consumers.”

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

Evans’ proposal was met with criticism from the public online.

Have I got this right? The are going to track how I travel, where I travel, what I eat. Are you serious? This will be so they will be able to limit our travel, where we travel and tell us what we can eat. How are we letting this happen? — Neil Wilson (@rca79mgz) May 24, 2022

Should every private jet that arrived at Davos be permanently confiscated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (167 Votes) No: 3% (5 Votes)

In a display of monumental hypocrisy, Evans is the owner of a 12,000-square-foot oceanside mansion in the luxury enclave of the Hamptons.

Such a property is likely to render Evans among the most significant individual polluters in the world, but there’s no indication he plans to surrender it at this time.

This is J. Michael Evans. President of Alibaba Group. He would like the New World Order to track your every move, right down to what you eat. As he preaches to YOU about climate change & rising waters that will take us all out, THESE are his 3 houses HE lives in, on/near water. https://t.co/hQ4gofFFFo pic.twitter.com/Dfr3tlMOMF — JaliMarie__________ (@J_a_l_i_USA) May 24, 2022

However, if other WEF globalist oligarchs get their way, Evans won’t have to worry about his individual carbon footprint technology being criticized on the internet.

Australian “eSafety” commissioner Julie Inman Grant called for the “recalibration” of free speech on the internet at a Monday WEF panel.

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a “recalibration” of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/zEq72wFhNf — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022

Citing “increasing polarization,” the government official made an appeal for more censorship that was all but blatantly obvious.

Some might’ve expected the elite globalists who attend the Davos conference to have engaged in some self-reflection during the two years the event was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Instead, they’ve doubled down on the conference’s signature elitist extremism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.