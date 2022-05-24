Share
WEF Globalists Debut Their Perfect Future: Carbon Footprint Tracker, 'Recalibration' of Free Speech

 By Richard Moorhead  May 24, 2022 at 2:56pm
Global oligarchs and CEOs arrived for the 2022 conference of the World Economic Forum over the weekend, held in person for the first time in three years.

The annual conference, held in the Swiss luxury ski resort of Davos, has long been criticized as the embodiment of elitism in western politics.

Dozens of mega-wealthy oligarchs fly their private jets to the conference, only to plan measures to limit the carbon footprint of the average citizen the next day.

The globalist conference has long served as a venue for the wealthiest and most powerful people to plan measures to degrade the quality of life of average citizens — usually citing environmental concerns as a cover.

J. Michael Evans, the Canadian CEO of Chinese Communist-owned Alibaba, bragged about the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” that would allow an unprecedented level of surveillance on “consumers.”

Evans’ proposal was met with criticism from the public online.

Should every private jet that arrived at Davos be permanently confiscated?

In a display of monumental hypocrisy, Evans is the owner of a 12,000-square-foot oceanside mansion in the luxury enclave of the Hamptons.

Such a property is likely to render Evans among the most significant individual polluters in the world, but there’s no indication he plans to surrender it at this time.

However, if other WEF globalist oligarchs get their way, Evans won’t have to worry about his individual carbon footprint technology being criticized on the internet.

Australian “eSafety” commissioner Julie Inman Grant called for the “recalibration” of free speech on the internet at a Monday WEF panel.

Citing “increasing polarization,” the government official made an appeal for more censorship that was all but blatantly obvious.

Some might’ve expected the elite globalists who attend the Davos conference to have engaged in some self-reflection during the two years the event was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Instead, they’ve doubled down on the conference’s signature elitist extremism.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




