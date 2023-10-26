A 911 call made on the night chef Tafari Campbell disappeared while paddleboarding near Barack and Michelle Obama’s Massachusetts estate was made public Tuesday.

Campbell’s body was found July 24 in shallow water in Edgartown Great Pond, very close to the former president’s property on Martha’s Vineyard. He had been the Obamas’ personal chef.

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office released clips of two calls that were heavily redacted, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

It said the first call came in at 7:46 p.m. on July 23.

“We have a male drowning in the back of the property right now. We have our rescue swimmers. They’re attempting to go out there right now,” the Secret Service agent making the call said in an audio clip shared by the Daily Mail.

“A rescue swimmer and an agent driving down there right now to get on the boat,” the agent said, after supplying contact and access information.

“Someone came running up to our back post, saying that a gentleman, it’s just a guest of the house, is out there drowning, so right now our rescue swimmer is going out there,” he said.

“Do you need an ambulance or do you need water rescue as well?” the dispatcher said.

“They didn’t advise right now. I would say at least an ambulance and — I don’t know what they’re doing in the back of the property right now. … We have our rescue swimmer who’s getting the boat right now. So I would say at least an ambulance,” the agent said.

Do you find this incident fishy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (287 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The agent later said the Obama compound was not using radios for communication about the incident.

In a follow-up call minutes later, he told the dispatcher, “So our rescue swimmers aren’t able to locate the gentleman that, that was reported drowning. So they — they’re out in the water right now, but as of now they don’t know where he is.”

The agent then gave Campbell’s description: “He’s wearing all black, he’s on a paddle board, he’s a 40ish-year-old black gentleman, regular build. And we have our rescue swimmers on a boat in the area now.”

The agent told the dispatcher the paddleboard had been found and Campbell was not wearing a life vest.







It was not revealed at the time, but Campbell, 45, was paddleboarding with a 26-year-old woman who was a staff member at the estate.

He was declared dead due to an accidental drowning. No explanation was given for how Campbell, who was considered a capable swimmer, drowned in comparatively shallow water.

Heavily redacted records from the Massachusetts State Police indicate the presence of Barack Obama during a witness interview related to Campebell’s death, according to a report published by Judicial Watch on Friday.

According to the records, Obama arrived at the scene via motorcade and a witness interview took place at the Obama residence.

Soon after that, “a cold, wet woman,” characterized as a “witness,” arrived.

The following morning, this “eyewitness” was interviewed again — at the Obama residence with Obama present.

According to the records, the female eyewitness told police she saw Campbell “fall off his paddleboard, began splashing and became extremely panicked, yelling for help and subsequently went underwater very quickly.”

She said she was unable to reach him before he “disappeared into the extremely murky” water.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.