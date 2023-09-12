Share
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs onto the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday night before the game against the Buffalo Bills.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs onto the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday night before the game against the Buffalo Bills. (Michael Owens / Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Kicks Off 'Monday Night Football' with 'Epic' Display of Patriotism

 By Johnathan Jones  September 12, 2023 at 8:23am
While it looks like Aaron Rodgers’ season is already over, the New York Jets quarterback kicked off 2023’s first edition of “Monday Night Football” by delivering a divided country a much-needed display of patriotism.

In a league still recovering from the blowback of its widespread protests of the national anthem beginning in 2016, the NFL and the country needed what it saw on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, Rodgers stormed the field while carrying a beautiful, bright American flag.

The four-time league MVP was cheered in the stands and celebrated on social media for the patriotic display:

Sadly, Rodgers left the field with a suspected Achilles injury on what was only his fourth snap as a Jet following what was a Hall of Fame career in Green Bay.

Rodgers turns 40 in December, so there are those speculating his suspected Achilles injury might not just end his season but also his career.

Do you watch "Monday Night Football"?

He could end his time as a Jet without a single pass completed, as he was 0-1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

The Jets ended up winning the game, thanks in large part to Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s three interceptions.

But if the quarterback’s only highlight with the franchise was to briefly unite people through a moment of patriotism, then there is certainly nothing wrong with that.

America was at its best in the days, weeks and months after 9/11 — when people from rural Iowa to Lower Manhattan were almost all on the same page.

For a few moments on Monday night on ESPN, the country felt like it was back in that place.

