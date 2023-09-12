Aaron Rodgers Kicks Off 'Monday Night Football' with 'Epic' Display of Patriotism

While it looks like Aaron Rodgers’ season is already over, the New York Jets quarterback kicked off 2023’s first edition of “Monday Night Football” by delivering a divided country a much-needed display of patriotism.

In a league still recovering from the blowback of its widespread protests of the national anthem beginning in 2016, the NFL and the country needed what it saw on Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, Rodgers stormed the field while carrying a beautiful, bright American flag.

Aaron Rodgers ran out with the American flag ahead of Monday Night Football 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t8O053cDEo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2023

The four-time league MVP was cheered in the stands and celebrated on social media for the patriotic display:

Aaron Rodgers running out with the American flag before Monday Night Football is a powerful reminder of the unity and pride that sports can inspire. It’s a moment that transcends the game and symbolizes a shared love for the country. 🇺🇸🏈 #AaronRodgers #MNF #USA — Wild Joy Vids (@mayur_dombale4) September 12, 2023

CHILLS. — Ryan Evans (@RyanEvansESPN) September 12, 2023

Freaking awesome — Love Me or Hate Me (@PandaSmush83) September 12, 2023

Acts like this genuinely embody the essence of coming together and reminiscing. Kudos to Rodgers! — Lindsay Porter (@LindsayPor50286) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers first walkout in MetLife was electric. My goodness. What an Epic moment. — Popcorn LSU 🍿 (@popcorn_lsu) September 12, 2023

JUST IN: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field with the American flag in hand on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Good to see sports being used to unite instead of divide. We need more of this 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/zOkzrTseWZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 12, 2023

Want to talk epic? Let’s talk Aaron Rodgers, in his first game as a Jet, running out onto the field at MetLife Stadium while waving Old Glory on 9/11. >>> #JetUP — Justin Schimmenti (@Schimmenti_JR) September 12, 2023

Sadly, Rodgers left the field with a suspected Achilles injury on what was only his fourth snap as a Jet following what was a Hall of Fame career in Green Bay.

A close up of the play on which Aaron Rodgers’ calf reverberates, and he winds up with what the Jets now believe is an Achilles injury, via @ACLrecoveryCLUB: pic.twitter.com/bcGeWGGiL0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Rodgers turns 40 in December, so there are those speculating his suspected Achilles injury might not just end his season but also his career.

He could end his time as a Jet without a single pass completed, as he was 0-1 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

The Jets ended up winning the game, thanks in large part to Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s three interceptions.

But if the quarterback’s only highlight with the franchise was to briefly unite people through a moment of patriotism, then there is certainly nothing wrong with that.

America was at its best in the days, weeks and months after 9/11 — when people from rural Iowa to Lower Manhattan were almost all on the same page.

For a few moments on Monday night on ESPN, the country felt like it was back in that place.

