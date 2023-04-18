Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

The announcement came some four months after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.

“He is fully cleared to resume activity,” Beane said.

The general manager said the clearance came from the team after the player met with a third and final specialist Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

While the Bills had their own doctor sit in on Hamlin’s meetings with specialists, Beane said the team is following the lead of the specialists.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin has experienced what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery since collapsing on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

The game was suspended and eventually canceled.

The second-year player from Pittsburgh’s exurb of McKee’s Rock spent nearly 10 days recovering in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released.

He eventually began visiting the Bills’ facility and attended the team’s season-ending 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hamlin has since made numerous appearances around the country, including meeting with President Joe Biden last month.

During the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona in February, he received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.

He also took part in a pregame ceremony in which the NFL honored the Bills’ and Bengals’ training and medical staffs and first responders who treated the 24-year-old.

Damar Hamlin is working out with the team today in Buffalo. Glad to have you back, 3. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/n80HheSIaG — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

In a Jan. 7 Instagram post, Hamlin thanked all those who prayed for him after he collapsed.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.”

He added of his personal health, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

On Jan. 30, Hamlin said in another post that God was using him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)

“What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and now I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream.

“That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”

