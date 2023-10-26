Aaron Rodgers Seems to Make His Endorsement for 2024 Presidential Election
Aaron Rodgers is still making headlines in spite of rupturing his Achilles tendon just a few snaps into his first game as a New York Jet last month.
The outspoken quarterback said on Tuesday he intends to vote for Robert Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential bid.
Rodgers has been on the mend since his Sept. 11 injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from appearing on Pat McAfee’s daily show on ESPN to offer input on topics ranging from sports to medicine.
He spoke about both of those topics and others on Tuesday before he made what appeared to be an endorsement of Kennedy’s White House run.
At the end of his segment on McAfee’s show, Rodgers was offering his thoughts on whether a quarterback needs to have a “super-alpha mentality.”
“Everybody’s different,” the 39-year-old NFL star said. “I’m a weird hippie who also loves his teammates and feels like I could lead and inspire just about anybody from any walk of life.”
The host praised Rodgers’ leadership and his independent mind.
“Shout out to you for having it,” McAfee said, “even though you are just some old-a** hippie out there, you know, who does those drugs from the jungle and worries about his own happiness and tells people his own personal decisions on stuff. You’re able to lead, and that, it’s a beautiful thing. And we’re thankful that you come on the program, pal.”
The former Green Bay Packers signal-caller replied, “Thank you, man.”
He added, “I believe in medical freedom, informed consent and I’m voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., so have a great day, everybody.”
McAfee laughed as the interview ended.
Rodgers has been an outspoken critic of coerced vaccinations for the past several years.
He recently took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has partnered up with Pfizer to hawk its vaccines in TV commercials.
In an NFL landscape where Kelce and Taylor Swift are now not only an item but also the focus of great media interest, Rodgers’ swipe at Kelce was welcomed by many NFL fans.
After an Oct. 1 game in which the Jets nearly defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, Rodgers congratulated his team for hanging in a close game during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”
He also praised the Jets’ defense for limiting Kelce in the game.
“[Patrick Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit,” Rodgers said. “He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like, for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters.”
“Our defense played really well and Mr. Pfizer didn’t have a crazy impact on the game” 😂@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGzbcRFjdi
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023
A week later, Rodgers challenged the Chiefs tight end to a two-on-two debate on vaccines wherein each would have his own medical expert present.
He suggested Kelce could team up with Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House chief medical adviser, while he partnered up with Kennedy, who is skeptical about vaccine claims.
Kelce later laughed off both the “Mr. Pfizer” dig and the idea of debating vaccines, Fox News reported.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.