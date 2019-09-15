Abby Johnson Helps Launch Pro-Life Jewelry Line After Singer Selena Gomez Sports Pro-Abortion Necklace

What you choose to wear sends a message to the world, and how you choose to spend your money says just as much. Many people want to make sure that their clothing and accessories makes a statement they can get behind and only want to purchase brands that support causes they, too, support.

Abby Johnson is one of those people.

“I don’t have a lot of time, and I worry about what I’m going to wear or if I need to accessorize,” Johnson told Breitbart. “Some people have that gift, and I’m not one of those people.”

“We want to have ethically sourced fashion that is actually going to protect women and their children,” she said, according to The Christian Post. “Momentum is growing within the pro-life movement and we see all these heartbeat bills being passed. People want alternatives.”

Johnson’s desire to buy clothing with a cause made its way into a social media post, where one of Carla D’Addesi’s daughters realized what an opportunity they had to work with Johnson and the life-affirming business they’d started.

TRENDING: US Navy Puts Game-Changing Missile Right on China's Doorstep

Carla D’Addesi was shocked by the many companies in the fashion industry that openly supported Planned Parenthood.

In addition to those brands, earlier this year Selena Gomez piqued interest with a $350 Sophie Ratner necklace that read “1973” that provoked a backlash.

The date, of course, referred to the year Roe v. Wade passed. Part of the money earned for the pricey necklaces is put toward providing more abortion services, and it resulted in an outcry from the pro-life community for some sort of alternative and response.

“This is really a partnership to move the pro-life movement forward in a really healthy fun way,” D’Addesi said.

“COL1972 began with a few questions … What about LIFE? What about CULTURE? What about FAMILY?” the About page on their website reads.

“My daughters and I embarked on the adventure of a lifetime with the idea that there could be a fashion brand that celebrates all LIFE from its tiniest moment to its final breath. BAM! The fashion for life brand, COL1972, was birthed.”

COL stands for “Culture of Life,” and 1972 stands for the last year that life in the womb was protected. COL1972 also donates 10% of its profits to pro-life groups that protect “a culture of life.”

“We are building the life tribe in a fun, glamorous way,” D’Addesi said. “And why shouldn’t we be using fashion for good. The other side is using fashion to harm our kids and harm our society. Why shouldn’t we be using fashion to help our society and our kids. We are a brand on a mission.”

RELATED: Frontman for 'The Cars,' Ric Ocasek, Dead at Age 75

They launched into the jewelry market after hearing from many people asking them to provide an alternative to the “1973” necklace.

“In late May, when Selena was spotted with the 1973 necklace commemorating Roe v. Wade, I had probably 100 [people in] our life tribe reaching out to me over the next couple of weeks, asking, ‘Will you please counter this necklace,'” D’Addesi said, according to The Christian Post.

Would you wear a ‘1972’ necklace? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 78% (62 Votes) 22% (17 Votes)

D’Addesi said it took a while for the idea to really take hold, and so she found a jeweler to work with and started offering the “1972” necklace in gold and sterling silver, as well as less-expensive gold- and silver-plated options.

After COL1972 and Johnson made contact, they worked out a deal for the former Planned Parenthood manager to become the D’Addesi’s brand ambassador.

Johnson recently posted a photo on Instagram that showed her 12-year-old daughter proudly wearing the “1972” necklace.

She added that people are shocked when the young woman tells inquirers that the date stands for “the last year babies were protected in the womb against abortion.”

If you’d like to show your support, you can find the necklaces on the COL1972 website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.