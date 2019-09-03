Facebook Suppresses Pro-Life Group's Content After Fact-Checkers Marked Videos 'False'

A pro-life group is fighting back after Facebook fact-checkers labeled two of their videos “false.”

Live Action — a nonprofit “dedicated to exposing the truth about abortion and affirming the life of every child,” according to its website — is considering taking legal action over the fact-check, Fox News reported.

Health Feedback, the organization that fact-checked the statements in question, ruled that Live Action president Lila Rose’s speech that “abortion is never medically necessary” is inaccurate and misleading.

“Certain medical conditions such as placenta previa and HELLP syndrome can make abortion a necessary medical procedure in order to prevent the mother’s death,” the fact check reads.

Because of the “false” rating the two videos received, Rose’s Facebook page reach and links to liveaction.org were reduced “because of repeated sharing of false news,” a notice from Facebook read.

TRENDING: University Faculty Demands Chick-fil-A Be Kicked Out of Student Union for Being 'Bastion of Bigotry'

Followers of the two pages were also notified that Rose was spreading “false information.”

Do you think Facebook has a bias against pro-lifers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It is clear that Facebook set out to hurt Live Action’s ability to share our pro-life educational content and our reputation,” Rose told The Western Journal in an email.

“Facebook sent notifications to thousands of users alleging that our two videos were ‘false.’ Our two videos explain a position shared by thousands of medical professional but Facebook’s notification was based on the opinion of two activist abortionists that targeted Live Action and me.”

My Facebook account & @LiveAction‘s are followed by over 3 million people. Facebook’s “3rd-party fact-checker” are two ABORTIONISTS who targeted my page & @LiveAction‘s videos. They are using abortionists to label facts as “false” & severely limit our ability to reach millions — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 30, 2019

Rose added in a media release, “Not only did they fail to get disinterested perspectives, they appear to have gone out of their way to find pro-abortion activists whose public opposition to our views is indisputable.

“This is clear evidence of bias and discrimination against our over three million strong Facebook community members and an outrageous act of censorship on the part of Facebook.”

To prove her point, Rose pointed out in a “Fox & Friends” interview that one of the videos that was flagged was a speech given by Dr. Kendra Kolb titled “The Pro-Life Reply to ‘Abortion Can Be Medically necessary.”

RELATED: Huckabee: 'Mike Pence Is Not a Politician Who Wears His Faith on His Sleeve'

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth added that this is what leftists do: “They hide leftism behind official titles and then ram it down our throat.”

Rose told Fox News that Facebook is the organization’s biggest platform and is used to reach more than 3 million people.

“We see it as potentially the most devastating thing a tech company has done against the pro-life message,” Rose told Fox News in response to the “false” ratings.

“Facebook is effectively taking a position in this debate whether abortion is medically necessary.”

Rose added that this should concern all Americans because Facebook is using fact-checkers to push its agenda.

“Facebook should cut ties with the ideologically-driven, inaccurate ‘fact-checkers’ they employed, send a correction notification to everyone they contacted, and issue a public apology,” she told The Western Journal.

“Facebook’s actions have no place in a society that values free speech and Facebook should be a place where individuals can hear all sides of an issue.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Facebook for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.