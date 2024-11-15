ABC Execs in 'Panic Mode' as They Prepare to Make 'Pro-Trump' Changes to 'The View': Report

Few establishment media shows have been as virulently opposed to President-elect Donald Trump as ABC daytime talk show “The View” has been over the last eight or so years.

The show has made it crystal clear that it thinks all Trump supporters are racists, sexists and worse.

In fact, the show has all but given up any pretense of fair or nuanced coverage regarding the 47th president of the United States, particularly following Trump’s 2024 presidential victory.

And it appears their bosses have noticed.

A blistering report from the New York Post claimed, “ABC News brass are in ‘panic mode'” as the Disney-owned news network looks to potentially re-calibrate the slanted political discourse on “The View.”

The Post reported, ABC News executives are on the “hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on ‘The View,’ as well as those on other shows.”

And if there’s any doubt about the timing of this sudden editorial shift, the Post noted that these decisions were a direct result of “high-level meetings” that were called in the wake of Trump’s decisive Nov. 5 victory.

“ABC News Group President Debra OConnell and her recently elevated boss of ABC News Almin Karamehmedovic held the intense sit-downs with executive producers of the network’s various shows and other senior editorial leaders,” the Post reported.

The New York outlet said that fixing “The View” is a high priority.

“The View is facing pressure from higher-ups,” a source told the Post. “Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective.”

The unnamed source did not hold back its thoughts on “The View.”

After noting that every last panelist panelist on “The View” voted for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the source added: “They lost. They are out of touch with America.”

“For a show about different perspectives, ‘The View’ doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump,” the clearly irked source continued. “ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic.”

Much to the chagrin of those “ABC bosses,” however, the network has already alienated swathes of Trump supporters.

Perhaps most infamously, the one and only presidential debate between Trump and Harris — moderated by ABC News — was largely criticized for deeply unfair moderation that favored the latter over the former.

(Even before that debate, questions arose when ABC News debate moderator and pundit Linsey Davis casually connected Trump to the Ku Klux Klan.)

It is worth noting that ABC has denied this report, according to Newsweek.

