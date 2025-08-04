Abortion Clinic Uses American Girl Dolls to Indoctrinate Little Girls About Sex Change Operations

A New Hampshire abortion clinic is under fire for using American Girl dolls to indoctrinate little girls about everything from “sex change” operations to birth control to “routine” STI screenings.

The Lovering Health Center, which explicitly “welcomes people of all genders, ages, and sexual orientations,” published a social media post in early June featuring the dolls:

The post depicted five American Girl dolls of different races, each engaged in what critics decried as “troubling” behavior.

One “American Girl” was depicted as being on hormone replacement therapy, a medical regiment for those looking to “transition” into another gender — thus suggesting the doll was a “transgender woman.”

Another doll was shown being on pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medical regiment that helps reduce the risk of contracting HIV from frequent sexual activity.

A third doll was featured receiving a “routine STI screening.” A fourth was on birth control, and the final was “having a medication abortion.”

The text of the post meanwhile was populated with what critics argued was “woke,” leftist terminology.

“Lovering provides sexual and reproductive healthcare in a queer and trans-inclusive, disability-inclusive, and anti-racist environment,” the post read.

“Whether you’re looking for abortion care, gender affirming care, birth control, STI testing/treatment/prevention, PrEP, peri- and postmenopausal care, routine wellness care (pap smears, etc), or a vasectomy — we’ve got you covered!” it continued.

The post recently went viral, triggering outrage from conservatives:

Abortionists are re-accessorizing AMERICAN GIRL DOLLS with sex-change pills and Pee Pee cups to teach kids that STDs are COOL! pic.twitter.com/s1rHwmfI2o — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) August 1, 2025

Some critics took relief knowing that the dolls weren’t real dolls being manufactured someone.

“These were not actual American Girl dolls. They were not being marketed to children. Tourists cannot buy them on Fifth Avenue as their souvenir from their NYC summer vacation,” Kathryn Jean Lopez of National Review noted.

They were basically just marketing tools — but ones seemingly designed to appeal to children, particularly young, impressionable girls, who studies have consistently shown are at most risk of falling prey to what critics say is “transgender” propaganda.

A 2018 study by Dr. Lisa Littman published in PLOS ONE suggested that some teens, particularly girls, may develop gender dysphoria — the term for those interested in acting “transgender” — rapidly in the context of peer influence or social media exposure.

Her study found that 82.8 percent of participating “transgender” teens were young girls. The study also found that many parents observed increased social media use or the introduction of “transgender” friends before their child or children “transitioned.”

What on EARTH?? Lovering Health Center in New Hampshire is making waves after photoshopping American Girl dolls as transgender, getting abortions, using birth control, and screening for STDs. How is this not overt sexual messaging to children? 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2cYxrFI3a — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) July 10, 2025

The Lovering Health Center’s post meanwhile was published not long after the publication of a Washington Post-KFF poll showed that 68 percent of American adults opposed access to gender-bending drugs for children between the ages of 10 through 14, while 58 percent opposed access for children between the ages of 15 through 17.

Besides promoting transgenderism, “routine” sex, and birth control, the center — which, as a reminder, “welcomes people of all … ages” — also has a history of promoting sex toys, “sex work,” and even orgasms.

