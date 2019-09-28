Even After Hormone Therapy, Trans Athletes Still Have Advantages in Women's Sports: Study

Members of the LGBT community looking for the scientific evidence to back their claims that men who identify as female and compete against biological women do not enjoy a competitive advantage were let down this week.

In fact, according to the The Daily Caller, a Swedish medical study posted online Thursday by the Karolinska Institute and Linkoping University seems to shatter the validity of those claims.

Transgender athletes who were born as men but identify as female have substantially higher muscle mass and athletic output than their female-born counterparts, the study says.

According to the researchers, even the drastic hormone therapy many female athletic leagues require transgender athletes to undergo cannot definitively place them on even footing with their biologically female counterparts.

“Our results indicate that after 12 months of hormonal therapy, a transwoman will still likely have performance benefits over a cis-woman,” the study reads.

“Cross-sex hormone treatment markedly affects muscle strength, size and composition in transgender individuals,” the researchers continued.

“Despite the robust increases in muscle mass and strength in [transgender men], the [transgender women] were still stronger and had more muscle mass.”

“These findings add new knowledge that could be relevant when evaluating transwomen’s eligibility to compete in the women’s category of athletic competitions,” they concluded.

This scientific development comes as many biologically female athletes are rejecting the intersectional left’s push to include biological males in female competitions and tournaments.

In recent years, transgender athletes have placed first in everything from women’s cycling to wrestling to weight-lifting, from high school to the National College Athletic Association to international professional sports.

Issues with this trend came to a head in June, according to The Washington Post, with three Connecticut girls filing a discrimination lawsuit against the state after Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood — biological males who identify as women — dominated the state women’s high school track championships.

And these girls are not the only female athletes taking a stand against what they deem to be unfair play.

United Kingdom-based women’s rights organization Fair Play For Women spoke out Friday on the groundbreaking Swedish medical study.

“Sports bodies where thigh muscle strength gives a clear advantage in competition must suspend their trans eligibility rules immediately,” the group said in a news release.

“Allowing males with a proven performance advantage to compete in female sport is discrimination against female sex.”

