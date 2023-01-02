Accused Idaho Killer's Classmate Reveals What He Noticed About Suspect's Behavior Days After Killings

As the world continues to wait for more substantive updates on alleged Moscow, Idaho, murderer Bryan Kohberger and the crime itself, details have begun trickling out that help paints a more complete picture of the man Kohberger was leading up to the murders.

One such account of Kohberger came courtesy of former classmate Benjamin Roberts, who divulged some fascinating tidbits in an interview with NewsNation.

In his interview, Roberts described Kohberger as a “perpetually exhausted” person who, seemingly, came to life a bit after the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“I did notice he was showing up to class a little late sometimes, he always had a coffee in hand, he always seemed to be just perpetually exhausted,” Roberts told NewsNation.

“Bryan seemed like he was on the knife’s edge between exhaustion and worn out and at the time it was extremely difficult to tell which was which,” Roberts said.

But after the tragic deaths of that quartet?

“He did seem to get a little chattier going into the later parts of the term,” Roberts said.

Roberts also described Kohberger as awkward, and the type of person who wants to make sure everyone else knows that he’s the smartest person in the room.

Goncalves, 21; Mogen, 21; Kernodle, 20; and Chapin, 20, were all found dead on Nov. 13 in a house in Moscow, Idaho, just outside of the University of Idaho, which the students were attending at the time.

Kohberger is alleged to have murdered them, and authorities were able to set him up and capture him on the last Friday of 2022.

Authorities are also confident that Kohberger acted alone.

Outside of that information, there are still quite a few unanswered questions regarding Kohberger and the crime itself.

For their part, the Kohberger family is asking for patience as Bryan’s legal process unfolds.

“We will continue to let the legal process unfold as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” the statement reads, according to NewsNation.

Kohberger is currently awaiting extradition to Idaho at a correction facility in Pennsylvania.

