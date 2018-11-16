SECTIONS
ACLU Criticized for Suggesting Title IX Proposal ‘Inappropriately’ Favors the Accused

college campus

By Neetu Chandak
at 2:58pm
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is receiving pushback after suggesting a U.S. Department of Education proposal for Title IX reform “inappropriately” favored the accused, on Twitter Friday.

The DOE released a proposal with sweeping changes to Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs receiving government financial assistance. Changes ranged from narrowing the definition of “sexual harassment” to stronger protections for the accused.

“It promotes an unfair process, inappropriately favoring the accused and letting schools ignore their responsibility under Title IX to respond promptly and fairly to complaints of sexual violence,” the ACLU tweeted Friday.

The ACLU claimed in a thread of tweets that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s proposed rule would also “tip the scales against those who raise their voices” and make schools less safe for sexual assault survivors.

Not everybody approved of the ACLU’s stance, however.

“So, not only did we get to see the ACLU abandon its core mission/letters in real time today, but we’re about to see it get ratio’d? Twitter is great!” Competitive Enterprise Institute senior fellow Marc Scribdner tweeted.

The ACLU works “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties” in the U.S., according to the organization’s website.

DeVos’s proposal received pushback from other people and organizations as well, including Planned Parenthood Action Committee, former aide to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett, and former Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama Tina Tchen to name a few.

The ACLU did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

