Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

Federal and state authorities in armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto a sprawling Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday amid reports of an active shooter at a medical center.

Workers at the base were told to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made at the medical center telling some people inside the building to leave with their hands on their heads.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding to the active shooter reports.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to “a reported incident.”

TRENDING: Mom Spreads Warning Online After Son Sees Worms Moving in His Feet

Stacey Geiger, with the base’s public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

#BreakingNews: An employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force base tells FOX45 the 'All Clear' has been given. https://t.co/wZFAxW6XDG pic.twitter.com/uP4BTPkmCe — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) August 2, 2018

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.