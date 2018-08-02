SECTIONS
US News
Print

Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

By The Western Journal
August 2, 2018 at 11:24am
Print

Federal and state authorities in armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto a sprawling Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday amid reports of an active shooter at a medical center.

Workers at the base were told to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

WHIO-TV reported that an announcement was made at the medical center telling some people inside the building to leave with their hands on their heads.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding to the active shooter reports.

Wright-Patterson sent a tweet saying it was responding to “a reported incident.”

TRENDING: Mom Spreads Warning Online After Son Sees Worms Moving in His Feet

Stacey Geiger, with the base’s public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: shooting, U.S. Air Force

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Kyle Perisic

Devin Nunes talks more about Twitter's shadow-banning.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nunes Is Done Playing Games: Threatens Legal Action of Conservative Censorship

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Nick Givas

A New York Times columnist predicts that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 re-election bid to Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT Columnist Starts Writing About Trump’s 2020 Loss to Elizabeth Warren

Jack Davis

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

Jack Davis

Kentucky Sen. Rand PaulCNN screenshot

Rand Paul Changes Tune on Kavanaugh Decision

Gabrielle Okun

Police unintentionally discovered the body of a skier who had been missing for 64 years.Virginia Camerieri/Twitter

Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

Evie Fordham

Leslie Cockburn being interviewed on the set of a television program.

Dem Candidate Accuses Opponent of Being Involved With ‘Bigfoot Porn’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.