Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon Dead at Age 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon died in his Los Angeles home late Tuesday night. He was 77 years old.

Witherspoon’s family announced his death on his Twitter page.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” they wrote.

“He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husbandcomedian & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

TRENDING: Pelosi Feels the Pressure, Schedules Impeachment Vote She Swore She Didn't Need

In a statement to Deadline the family also said, “We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was huge deal to us.”

He is survived by his wife, Angela, his two sons, JD and Alexander, and his extended family.

JD Witherspoon reflected on the “great times” he and his father had together.

“I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together.” he wrote. “We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.”

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

The comedian began his acting career in the 1970s in television shows such as “Barnaby Jones” and “The Richard Pryor Show,” according to IMDb.

He also starred in the 1980 film “The Jazz Singer.”

RELATED: Vanna White Credits Faith and Fans for Strength After Fiancé's Death and Suffering Miscarriage

But his most recognizable role was in the “Friday” franchise in which he played Ice Cube’s father, affectionately known as “Pops.”

Ice Cube expressed his heartbreak over the news of Witherspoon’s death on Twitter late last night.

“I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him,” he wrote.

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Regina King, who played Witherspoon’s daughter in “Friday,” also paid tribute to her on-screen dad.

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration!” she wrote. “I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.