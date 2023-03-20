Parler Share
Now-former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, pictured with now-former Rep. Liz Cheney in a file photo from a July meeting of the special House committee investigating the Capitol incursion of 2021.
Now-former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, pictured with now-former Rep. Liz Cheney in a file photo from a July meeting of the special House committee investigating the Capitol incursion of 2021, was roasted by Twitter users over the weekend after commenting on a conservative's post he didn't understand. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Adam Kinzinger Gloriously Roasted Over Humiliating Post on Twitter: 'You Did It Again'

 By Joe Saunders  March 20, 2023 at 7:44am
Adam Kinzinger is working for CNN now — and it shows.

The former Republican representative from Michigan already disgraced himself with his party by being one of Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked Republicans to serve on the committee she named to frame Donald Trump for the 2021 Capitol incursion.

But in a Twitter post over the weekend, Kinzinger disgraced himself to anyone with a working eye, an honest brain and a practical knowledge of American politics.

Kinzinger was responding to a tweet from Greg Price, the prolific commentator and communications director for the conservative State Freedom Caucus.

The tweet showed a man wearing an FBI windbreaker working, apparently typing, in front of multiple computer screens, with the caption: “Every patriot must take to the street to stop the prosecution of our President Trump. They want a war so let’s give them one.”

For most politically aware Americans, familiar with the FBI’s growing reputation for inserting itself into American dissident groups to turn them to actual criminal behavior — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “kidnappers” for example — that’s not just on-point visual commentary, it’s laugh-out-loud funny.

But Kinzinger, who spent almost two years on Pelosi’s Jan. 6 committee wallowing in the kind of propaganda that paints normal Americans as “extremist” because they’d prefer another president was in office at the moment, didn’t get the joke.

He published what he probably thought was a brilliantly acerbic response, noting that Price represents the “law and order party.”

It’s exactly the kind of response to expect from a “CNN Senior Political Commentator” (Kinzinger’s Twitter bio) where reflexive disgust with all things conservative overcomes reason on a regular basis. (See: Lemon, Don)

And it opened Kinzinger up to a roasting:

And one user pointed out how Kinzinger has been fooled before on social media, accepting as true a report that a Ukrainian fighter pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” had become the scourge of Russian aircraft in the Ukraine war. The pilot — “Samuyll Hyde” — doesn’t exist. It was a play on “Sam Hyde” — a comedian who, as The New York Times reported in 2017 —  is regularly, falsely named as a perpetrator in mass shootings.

It’s a long-running internet joke in the gallows humor mold, but jokes clearly aren’t Kinzinger’s strong point. (He once got so mouth-foaming angry at a Twitter account called “Catturd” that he threatened physical violence.)

It’s not just an obvious lack of common sense — a CNN trademark.

It’s not just an obvious lack of humor — a trait of contemporary leftists everywhere.

It’s not just the ignorant self-righteousness — the most obnoxious trait of contemporary leftists everywhere.

What really made Kinzinger’s tweet stand out here was the almost uncanny inability to see with his own eyes what was actually in the Twitter post — namely, the guy in the FBI windbreaker.

Do you think Trump is going to be arrested soon?

What the modern liberal lacks is the ability to see reality for what it is, to process that sight, and to make decisions accordingly.

To the modern liberal — Democratic leaders, progressives, “woke” folk — the conclusion comes first, then the commentary. Seeing reality is clearly a poor third — if it comes in at all.

This why Americans are presented with the lie of “mostly peaceful protests” to describe riots that torch cities or outrage at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for showing video of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion that had previously been deliberately kept from American viewers that showed events as they were not as they were “officially” presented.

Kinzinger at least had the sense to get out of Congress before he was run out — like his fellow turncoat Republican Liz Cheney was. And he’s clearly found his roost with like-minded, ignorant and opinionated fellow travelers.

He’s at CNN now. And, boy, does it show.

