ADL Takes Down 'Extremism' Database That Smeared Charlie Kirk, Organization Still Connects Turning Point USA to Racism

The Anti-Defamation League has retired its online “Glossary of Extremism.”

The group announced the move Tuesday evening — without noting that late conservative juggernaut Charlie Kirk was in that database.

“With over 1,000 entries written over many years, the ADL Glossary of Extremism has served as a source of high-level information on a wide range of topics for years,” the group said in a statement.

“At the same time, an increasing number of entries in the Glossary were outdated. We also saw a number of entries intentionally misrepresented and misused. Moreover, our experts have continued to develop more comprehensive resources and innovative ways to provide information about antisemitism, extremism and hate.

“At ADL, we always are looking for how we can and should do things better. That’s why we are moving to retire the Glossary effectively immediately. This will allow ADL to explore new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively. It will keep us focused on ensuring we do what we do best: fighting antisemitism and hate in the most impactful ways possible.”

— ADL (@ADL) September 30, 2025

The ADL blocked anyone from replying to the announcement.

Attempts to click on the glossary now redirect visitors to the group’s homepage.

But the ADL still hosts a page dedicated to Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA.

The page, created in February 2019 and updated on Monday, smears Kirk and attempts to tie the pro-Israel conservative group to racism and, of course, Adolf Hitler.

“Founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a political student organization that appeals to a wide range of conservatives, from moderate Republicans to the far-right,” the page states.

The ADL claimed, “Kirk promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and Covid-19 vaccines and promoted Christian nationalism.”

It even highlighted remarks by Candace Owens in 2018, in which she said Hitler “wanted to make Germany great” before finally noting that she later clarified: “He wasn’t a nationalist. … He was a homicidal, psychotic maniac.”

The group’s page on Turning Point USA treats a modest student organization like the KKK.

In short, the ADL smeared Kirk during his life.

And now that Kirk has been assassinated, the group has quietly pulled its glossary but has left a website up defaming his legacy.

Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 while engaging with students peacefully.

Ironically, prior to the killing, a group that claims to fight hate painted a father, husband, and Christian as an extremist.

That rhetoric painted a target on his back.

The ADL should apologize to Kirk’s family, donate to his two children, and fold up shop.

