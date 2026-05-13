LA Mayoral Race Shows Just How Far Left Dems Have Gone: Spencer Pratt Is Now a Fascist for Wanting to Clean Up City

For the most part, Republicans should rejoice when leftists hurl shopworn epithets such as “fascist” and “Nazi.”

After all, those absurd monikers show how little substance the progressive left has to offer these days.

In a recent appearance on the “No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen” podcast, progressive Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman referred to her Republican rival, reality TV icon Spencer Pratt, as a harbinger of “fascism.”

Of course, few leftists can get through an interview without attacking President Donald Trump. Thus, Raman also characterized Pratt as a “mini Trump.”

“But I also think it’s a very real thing that we should take seriously and we need to grapple with, and we need to offer it an honest response, a response that’s rooted in actually solving these problems,” Raman said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed. We should continue to trust leftists with our municipal governments. They simply haven’t had enough time to solve urban problems.

“Otherwise,” Raman continued, “people will turn to fascism, to mini-Trump, which is who I think Spencer Pratt really represents.”

LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says @spencerpratt represents “fascism.” This stuff is all they have. Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/17kpPNt0Vt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2026

At the risk of lending credence to that exhausting “fascism” assertion, consider Pratt’s platform. What kind of mental gymnastics must one perform in order to twist “Crisis Leadership & Emergency Readiness” or “Fiscal Integrity & Government Reform” into authoritarian precursors?

Or, did she mean something more sinister? Did she mean, for instance, that Pratt, a lowly media personality like pre-2016 Trump, has no rightful claim to govern because he, unlike Raman, did not attend Harvard and MIT? To a leftist, does “fascism” mean popular figures challenging the Marxist intelligentsia?

Either way, Raman’s attack on Pratt exposed the emptiness of her ideas, not to mention her desperation.

In last week’s mayoral debate featuring Pratt, Raman, and incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass — who notoriously botched the city’s response to the devastating 2025 wildfires — Pratt dominated while Raman struggled.

Thus, Republicans should greet the fledgling Raman’s “fascism” epithet as cause for rejoicing.

Alas, we cannot rejoice with too much abandon, for we know what else accompanies that epithet: the threat of violence.

For many years, mentally ill leftists who hate themselves and the world have dreamed of inflicting harm on their opponents. They have rationalized political violence and even demanded it from their elected officials.

Then, when lethal violence struck, as in the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, leftists celebrated like demons.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their media minions have fed this frenzy by endlessly promoting the “fascist” and “Nazi” narrative about conservatives.

In short, we could celebrate Raman’s weakness with more unbridled glee if leftists did not also force us to keep our heads on swivels.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.