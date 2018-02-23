Administrators Target Dad After Son Is ‘Perpetually Bullied’ at Philadelphia Charter School

A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania school banned the father of a “scared” and perpetually harassed student, according to a Wednesday report.

Mastery Charter Thomas Campus banned Joe Messina after “a pattern of behavior,” according to CBS3.

Messina and his son, Joey, a Mastery Charter first-honors student, discovered their home to be defaced with “snitch’n (sic) a– die cracker.”

“He walked outside and saw that, he came right in, said, ‘Dad, I am scared now,’” the Messina elder recounted.

Joey’s parents (who are white, as is their son) believe the incident was racially motivated.

The family has police reports detailing a hallway attack entailing six students ganging up on Joey, according to CBS3.

“In this specific case, the nature of what was said does lead us to believe there is a racial component because of a specific word that was used,” Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said in terms of the graffiti.

“I want to go up to that school and confront the main people and how am I (sic) composing myself; I don’t even know. I’m ready to explode,” Joe Messina said.

The school told CBS3 it has a “zero-tolerance” bullying policy.

Mastery Charter elaborated on the incident (as well as the vandalism of the Messina home) while speaking to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Detectives investigated the bullying claim several weeks ago and informed us at that time they were not taking further action,” school spokeswoman Rae Oglesby said.

“Bullying is completely unacceptable at Mastery, and we find it ironic and insulting that a parent who has made threatening calls to our school on several occasions (to the point where we had to ban him from the school property) would make such a claim.”

“We have no knowledge of who is responsible for the vandalism at Joey Messina’s home and certainly hope that police get to the bottom of that as soon as possible,” Oglesby explained to TheDCNF.

“The hateful words painted on the house have no place in Philadelphia or any other community.”

