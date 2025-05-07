Most Admired Cop in America: Video of DHS Cop's Celebration After Immigration Bust Goes Viral

Conservatives rallied around a Department of Homeland Security officer who was captured on video smoking a cigar after an immigration raid as joyless Democrats demanded his firing.

It’s telling that unpatriotic leftists are more upset that a DHS officer took a smoke break than that unvetted armies of illegal aliens invade the homeland every day.

The social media uproar erupted over the weekend, when the Tennessee Highway Patrol made 150 traffic stops in Nashville, Tennessee, after observing numerous traffic violations, WZTV reported.

In a statement, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said it conducted a joint public-safety operation with Homeland Security and with Immigration and Customs Enforcement “in areas with a history of serious traffic crashes and suspected gang activity.”

“Approximately 150 traffic stops were made by troopers for observed violations of traffic laws. In several cases, drivers were found without valid licenses or identification,” THP said.

“Troopers made a few arrests for outstanding warrants. Illegal guns and drugs were also recovered, including from individuals suspected of gang affiliation,” the agency said.

ICE detained as many as 100 suspected illegal aliens and bussed them to a DHS field office in Nashville.

Amid the commotion, a video clip of a DHS officer smoking a cigar following the raid went viral.

BREAKING – Democrats are now demanding the firing of this DHS officer, who was caught on film enjoying a cigar after a successful immigration raid in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/VqXqZ0kfnk — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 5, 2025

The clip was originally posted by Sarah Shoop Neumann on Instagram.

Predictably, the image of a masculine-looking DHS officer enjoying a well-deserved smoke break during a hard day’s work ignited backlash among left-wing cheerleaders for illegal immigration.

In contrast, conservatives showered the DHS officer with praise and applauded him for making America safe again.

Calling for his resignation? How about congratulating him on a job well done!! 💪 — George L (@Rat_BoyGL) May 6, 2025

I support him too! He deserves it. Thank you for making Tennessee a little safer. — cat mom 4 Trump (@deborah_coman) May 6, 2025

Conservatives also mocked liberals for championing illegal aliens and maligning American law enforcement officers.

They’ll advocate for fentanyl zombies littering our cities and then pursue a man smoking a cigar after working to clear invaders from our country. You don’t hate Democrats enough. — Mo’Puggins (@Gryphith2) May 5, 2025

Federal immigration officers who defend the homeland against migrant invaders are modern-day heroes.

It’s unglamorous, thankless work that is vital to ensuring public safety and national security.

BREAKING: Three Virginia Dept. of Corrections officers were stabbed in a state prison today in what the state says was a premeditated attack involving 5 MS-13 gang members, all of whom are Salvadoran illegal aliens who have been convicted of violent crimes, such as murder & rape. pic.twitter.com/ORW0fEEPPe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

There’s nothing heroic or redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by foreign nationals who drain public resources, commit crimes against Americans, and erode the social fabric of society.

Anyone who believes otherwise should self-deport to a nation of their choosing. You will not be missed.

