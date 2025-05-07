Share
Commentary

Most Admired Cop in America: Video of DHS Cop's Celebration After Immigration Bust Goes Viral

 By Samantha Chang  May 7, 2025 at 5:06am
Share

Conservatives rallied around a Department of Homeland Security officer who was captured on video smoking a cigar after an immigration raid as joyless Democrats demanded his firing.

It’s telling that unpatriotic leftists are more upset that a DHS officer took a smoke break than that unvetted armies of illegal aliens invade the homeland every day.

The social media uproar erupted over the weekend, when the Tennessee Highway Patrol made 150 traffic stops in Nashville, Tennessee, after observing numerous traffic violations, WZTV reported.

In a statement, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said it conducted a joint public-safety operation with Homeland Security and with Immigration and Customs Enforcement “in areas with a history of serious traffic crashes and suspected gang activity.”

“Approximately 150 traffic stops were made by troopers for observed violations of traffic laws. In several cases, drivers were found without valid licenses or identification,” THP said.

“Troopers made a few arrests for outstanding warrants. Illegal guns and drugs were also recovered, including from individuals suspected of gang affiliation,” the agency said.

ICE detained as many as 100 suspected illegal aliens and bussed them to a DHS field office in Nashville.

Amid the commotion, a video clip of a DHS officer smoking a cigar following the raid went viral.

Are the officers rounding up these dangerous illegals modern day heroes?

The clip was originally posted by Sarah Shoop Neumann on Instagram.

Predictably, the image of a masculine-looking DHS officer enjoying a well-deserved smoke break during a hard day’s work ignited backlash among left-wing cheerleaders for illegal immigration.

In contrast, conservatives showered the DHS officer with praise and applauded him for making America safe again.

Related:
Three Illegals Arrested in Horrific Home Invasion/Murder Case - Can You Guess Who Let Them Stay Here?

Conservatives also mocked liberals for championing illegal aliens and maligning American law enforcement officers.

Federal immigration officers who defend the homeland against migrant invaders are modern-day heroes.

It’s unglamorous, thankless work that is vital to ensuring public safety and national security.

There’s nothing heroic or redeeming about leaving our borders open for daily invasions by foreign nationals who drain public resources, commit crimes against Americans, and erode the social fabric of society.

Anyone who believes otherwise should self-deport to a nation of their choosing. You will not be missed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Most Admired Cop in America: Video of DHS Cop's Celebration After Immigration Bust Goes Viral
Watch: Trump Slaps Down Fox News Reporter Over Repeated Questions on AI Trump Pope Pic
Watch for Yourself: Bodycam of 'Maryland Man's' Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Finally Released
Dems Can't Catch a Break - Another Protective Order Surfaces from Past of 'Maryland Man'
Trump's New Plan for Truck Drivers Will Enhance Safety, Drive Libs Out of Their Minds
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation