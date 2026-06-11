LANGUAGE WARNING: 14 Quick Videos of Fed-Up UK Citizens Protesting, Rioting Over Attempted Beheading

Monday’s attempted beheading of a man by a suspect identified as a 30-year-old Sudanese migrant in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has driven citizens into a rage that’s been building for some time.

Riots and protests have continued into the week, indicating that the United Kingdom’s people are tired of being part of a globalist experiment that invited barbarism into their neighborhoods.

A YouGov poll from May 2025 found 70 percent of Brits think immigration is too high. If the rioting this week is any indication, that number has likely increased.

Scenes from Belfast have been featured on social media platform X across several accounts.

Activist Tommy Robsinson posted several videos.

The footage ranges from fires burning or being extinguished to homes in multiple locations being targeted as residences of migrants.

WARNING: The following social media posts all contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some viewers may find offensive.

Portadown NI Fire crews out in force tonight. pic.twitter.com/G40xTwzpsE — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 9, 2026

HMO’s in Northern Ireland are getting trashed by angry locals. pic.twitter.com/UDjE6YWs8K — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 9, 2026

As protesters disperse, only flames can be seen across Belfast tonight as suspected HMO’s burn. pic.twitter.com/VA0ZF1G9H7 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 9, 2026

Belfast is burning. Britain’s politicians have failed us all. pic.twitter.com/MDqnFKoQCB — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 9, 2026

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo posted footage of fires in the streets as well.

A bus in east Belfast has been completely engulfed in flames as rioting is expected to start after a man was nearly beheaded last night by an African migrant.pic.twitter.com/NvoAsGu5Bq https://t.co/bsphNrJmvY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2026

Belfast (June 9) — Rioters protesting over the attempted beheading in Belfast by an African migrant suspect set up a road blockade using fire in the Crumlin Road area. pic.twitter.com/IbPo7fKGHk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2026

More accounts posted footage of black-clad rioters targeting drivers at migrant checkpoints, along with more fires and destruction.

🚨NEW: Multiple reports coming in suggest people have set up “anti migrant” checkpoints across Belfast and Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/yAVQOTqyWC — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 9, 2026

🚨BREAKING: INSANE footage shows firefighters tackling MULTIPLE blazes on a residential street in Belfast right now❗️ Protests and unrest is expected to roll on way into the night…. pic.twitter.com/BYFrFqxnQK — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 9, 2026

🚨BREAKING: THE WHEELIE BINS ARE ON FIRE IN BELFAST I REPEAT THE WHEELIE BINS ARE ON FIRE IN BELFAST 🔥 PURE WHEELIE BIN NATIONALISM pic.twitter.com/6BCJmX0DAI — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 9, 2026

🚨WATCH: Footage shows a bus being set alight moments ago in Belfast Multiple reports from across Northern Ireland of vehicles burning ahead of tonight’s protests. I don’t think the government quite knows what’s coming…. pic.twitter.com/hMbmIaf90k — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 9, 2026

🚨WATCH: On the ground footage from Belfast shows crazy scenes Busses and bins burning and hundreds of masked up angry locals – this is seriously going to ERUPT ⚠️ https://t.co/FIAACUpnMH pic.twitter.com/k3Y6XmMVCw — Cat Brown 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚜🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@MrsBr0wn_82) June 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING : As said earlier the Northern Irish will not stay quite. Large crowds are now gathering and cherry pickers and bins can be seen set alight. Protests are also erupting across major cities in the UK Location : Belfast, Northern Ireland https://t.co/ZTA3kSUqlr pic.twitter.com/6yTBnLUV5n — Sacred Britannia (@sacredbritannia) June 9, 2026

Other footage showed migrant checkpoints with captions suggesting these individuals were armed.

Reports coming from the north. armed Irish men have set up anti-migrant checkpoints and are searching cars. pic.twitter.com/HduHed07eg — Paul Nolan 🇮🇪 (@Irelanduncensor) June 9, 2026

Some footage showed black-clad marches erupting in other places, such as Glasgow, Scotland, indicating that the anger over mass migration is widespread throughout the U.K.

The U.K. has had enough.

Violence and unrest are terrible, but the political class has had multiple opportunities to stop this.

They ignored their own people and put migrants first.

They did not listen to the pleas of a people who were tired of having their country overrun.

They were tired of seeing young girls trafficked and raped, while murder, theft, and thuggish behavior were allowed to flourish.

The U.K. now finds itself in an existential crisis.

Either it will continue to be a failed experiment for multiculturalism, or the clock will be turned back.

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