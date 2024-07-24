Share
Commentary
Sports

Adored Texas Coach Killed in Freak Incident During Rooftop Bar Disaster - 'Doesn't Even Seem Real'

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 24, 2024 at 7:31am
Share

Condolences and expressions of disbelief are rolling in after a beloved Texas high school athletics coach was killed in a freak accident at a rooftop bar in San Antonio.

According to WOAI-TV in San Antonio, the incident occurred Tuesday evening at a downtown venue called the Smoke Skybar.

Ayden Rose Burt, the victim, was a 28-year-old track and volleyball coach at Jasper County High School who also taught English.

The station reported she’d been in the city attending a coaching school held by the Texas High School Coaches Association, along with other members of the Jasper Independent School District.

The event was being sponsored by a vendor.

Trending:
FBI Conducts Pre-Dawn Raid at Home of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Former Deputy Chief of Staff

According to reports, Rose Burt had her back to Interstate 37 when she was hit by a bullet. She was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead there.

“She was struck by a single bullet in the back while she was seated outside on the patio. This appears that it may have come from the highway. Someone randomly shooting as they drove by,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Have you been following this story?

The school district also issued a statement, asking for “prayers of comfort for her family as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD … We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

The coach, who had been with the school for five years, had long ties to the school, said superintendent John Seybold, with her dad and grandfather both being principals at the school.

“Most of us watched her grow up,” said Seybold. “She was a wonderful teacher and person, and she loved her kids.”



Police don’t have a suspect, but they’re looking at surveillance video for leads.

Related:
The 51-Second Video That 'Ended Kamala's First Presidential Campaign' Resurfaces, Goes Massively Viral

The coach was memorialized by many on social media, who knew and worked with her.

“As a longtime HS sports official in Texas, it breaks my heart reading about the tragic, senseless loss of Coach Ayden Rose Burt … the young lady had a lifetime ahead of her to impact young lives in a great profession,” one user wrote.

Another social media user, who identified himself as the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Texas’ Humble High School, said he was with Rose Burt at the scene of the crime.

“Prayers for Ayden Burt’s family and community. She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” he wrote.

“My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”

Other schools and organizations paid tribute to the fallen coach, as well:

However, one of Burt’s students might have said it best in a Facebook tribute, according to the U.K. Daily Mail: “I’m going to miss her. She was one I looked forward to seeing everyday even if it was at school, or swat she was one that never let you fall. I loved her so much, it doesn’t even seem real.”

Indeed it doesn’t, especially with someone so young, talented and giving.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Adored Texas Coach Killed in Freak Incident During Rooftop Bar Disaster - 'Doesn't Even Seem Real'
Former RNC Chair Shows His True Colors with Cringey Kamala Harris Endorsement
New Poll Gives Kamala Harris a Painful Reality Check as Her Campaign Gets Underway
Judge Backs Principal Who Punished First Grader Over 'Any Life' Matters Drawing, Totally Dismisses Child's First Amendment Rights
Watch: Did Harris Call Biden or Play a Recording? She Might Have Made a Brutal Slip-Up
See more...

Conversation