Adored Texas Coach Killed in Freak Incident During Rooftop Bar Disaster - 'Doesn't Even Seem Real'

Condolences and expressions of disbelief are rolling in after a beloved Texas high school athletics coach was killed in a freak accident at a rooftop bar in San Antonio.

According to WOAI-TV in San Antonio, the incident occurred Tuesday evening at a downtown venue called the Smoke Skybar.

Ayden Rose Burt, the victim, was a 28-year-old track and volleyball coach at Jasper County High School who also taught English.

The station reported she’d been in the city attending a coaching school held by the Texas High School Coaches Association, along with other members of the Jasper Independent School District.

The event was being sponsored by a vendor.

Let’s go, just getting started! Join us as we celebrate HTXHSFBCA and our friends! pic.twitter.com/txjhJcXwDQ — Hispanic TXHSFB Coaches Association (@HispanicTXHSFB) July 23, 2024

According to reports, Rose Burt had her back to Interstate 37 when she was hit by a bullet. She was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead there.

“She was struck by a single bullet in the back while she was seated outside on the patio. This appears that it may have come from the highway. Someone randomly shooting as they drove by,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The school district also issued a statement, asking for “prayers of comfort for her family as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD … We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

The coach, who had been with the school for five years, had long ties to the school, said superintendent John Seybold, with her dad and grandfather both being principals at the school.

“Most of us watched her grow up,” said Seybold. “She was a wonderful teacher and person, and she loved her kids.”







Police don’t have a suspect, but they’re looking at surveillance video for leads.

The coach was memorialized by many on social media, who knew and worked with her.

“As a longtime HS sports official in Texas, it breaks my heart reading about the tragic, senseless loss of Coach Ayden Rose Burt … the young lady had a lifetime ahead of her to impact young lives in a great profession,” one user wrote.

As a longtime HS sports official in Texas, it breaks my heart reading about the tragic, senseless loss of Coach Ayden Rose Burt … the young lady had a lifetime ahead of her to impact young lives in a great profession. Thoughts & prayers for her family, friends & THSCA family!🙏 — Kelly Robinson 🌵 (@KelRobin_5) July 24, 2024

Another social media user, who identified himself as the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Texas’ Humble High School, said he was with Rose Burt at the scene of the crime.

“Prayers for Ayden Burt’s family and community. She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” he wrote.

“My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”

Prayers for Ayden Burt’s family and community. She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap. My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing. https://t.co/Jn2yYrcFan — Robert Murphy (@Coach_RobMurphy) July 23, 2024

Other schools and organizations paid tribute to the fallen coach, as well:

@sbisdathletics extends its deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and community of @JasperISD as they grieve the loss of Coach Ayden Rose Burt. There aren’t words. https://t.co/PaBs4eM2w3 — Spring Branch ISD Athletics (@sbisdathletics) July 24, 2024

HTXHSFBCA offers our sincere condolences and will be keeping the family, loved ones, and friends of Ayden Burt along with the entire Jasper ISD community in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/LBIXsHVwMr — Hispanic TXHSFB Coaches Association (@HispanicTXHSFB) July 24, 2024

However, one of Burt’s students might have said it best in a Facebook tribute, according to the U.K. Daily Mail: “I’m going to miss her. She was one I looked forward to seeing everyday even if it was at school, or swat she was one that never let you fall. I loved her so much, it doesn’t even seem real.”

Indeed it doesn’t, especially with someone so young, talented and giving.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

