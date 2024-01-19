All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley is well-known in professional wrestling circles for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, the man is a workhorse. It’s been well-documented that AEW has no problem calling on Moxley — even while he’s in the midst of a well-earned vacation — to fill in on shows as needed.

Second, the man bleeds. A lot. Moxley has a reputation for participating in some of the most barbaric and violent matches in professional wrestling.

(If you need any evidence about Moxley’s utterly deranged style of wrestling, click here but WARNING the image is disturbing.)

Third, and perhaps most importantly, Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose to WWE fans) brings a gritty sense of realism to a scripted sport.

That much was laid bare when Moxley openly, and in the middle of the wrestling ring, broke character to describe his real world problems, like his battles with addiction.

And while there’s obviously nothing good or worthwhile about addiction, if there was one sliver of a silver lining for Moxley, it’s that his deep personal problems paved the way for a relative new passion of his: comic books.

In a wide-ranging interview with ComicBook.com, which noted that Moxley first became an avid reader of comic books following a stint in rehab, the 38-year-old pro wrestler opened up about his favorite comic books.

His top superhero choice? Moxley revealed that he was a huge Batman fan.

But Moxley wasn’t nearly as enamored with the Caped Crusader as he was with a different member of the Bat-Family: Red Hood.

For the unfamiliar, Red Hood is one of Batman’s more deranged, more morally gray allies (his actual identity is Jason Todd, the Robin that was infamously killed by the Joker.)

Unlike Batman, who has a strict code of not killing, Red Hood is a tad bit more comfortable with more permanent solutions.

And Moxley appreciates that.

“[The Red Hood] is probably my favorite because he just makes the most sense,” Moxley told ComicBook.com. “Even though he’s nuts and he goes a little overboard sometimes, he’s very much of the opinion that why don’t we just kill the bad guys instead of just putting them in jail.”

Moxley then referred to the murderous Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, and noted that — given how abjectly evil the Joker so obviously is — Batman deserves some culpability.

“At some point you’re looking at Batman like, ‘Dude, you’re really, it’s becoming your fault,'” Moxley explained. “You know what I mean? You’re the problem here.”

Moxley also revealed that he prefers the more realistic storylines.

“I like the comics more grounded in something close to reality. I’d rather read the stories about characters that are going to bust a bunch of gangs, or there’s a murder or something like that,” Moxley explained. “As opposed to there’s aliens from another dimension and they’ve broken into this dimension. As soon as you start adding in time travel and multiverses and there’s three different ones of the same guy and they’re all from different universes, then I started getting a little confused.

“I like the grittier, down to earth comics.”

