After Failed Presidential Bid, Hillary Clinton Turns to Hollywood for New Job

By Chris Agee
August 1, 2018 at 11:37am
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is announcing one of her more public ventures since her failed 2016 presidential bid.

According to the Washington Times, Clinton will be adding “executive producer” to a list of titles that already includes “first lady” and “U.S. senator from New York.”

Her Hollywood credit will be in association with the television adaptation of a book called, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”

In promoting the project, which is set to be produced through filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Television, Clinton described it as an ode to the importance of voting.

“At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘The Woman’s Hour’ is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times.”

Though it’s final form has not been confirmed, it could eventually become a full-fledged series carried on Netflix or a premium cable channel like Showtime or HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clinton promised a deep exploration of the impact women have had on the electoral system in America.

“So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take ‘no’ for an answer: Their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate,” she said.

The Hollywood Reporter cited sources who said the book’s author, Elaine Weiss, personally ensured Clinton received a copy of the book.

The author was writing “The Woman’s Hour” as she considered the similarities between the 2016 presidential election and the fight for women’s suffrage, the trade paper reported.

Clinton added that she is “thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

Clinton’s Hollywood credits will not be limited to behind-the-camera contributions.

An upcoming episode of the CBS drama “Madam Secretary” will feature Clinton, along former secretaries of state Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright, portraying themselves as part of a fictionalized plot.

According to the show’s executive producer, Clinton, Powell and Albright provided general insight as production crews integrated the three characters into the script.

“We’re delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere,” Barbara Hall said. “It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes.”

Lori McCreary, the show’s executive producer, called the guest stars “three powerhouses of diplomacy,” adding that it was “awe-inspiring and humbling” that they agreed to participate.

“And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle.”

The special fifth season opener was filmed last month and is scheduled to air on Oct. 7.

