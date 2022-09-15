A forum convened by President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday targeted what the far-left and the Biden administration alike have aggressively pushed as the biggest threat to American national security: “domestic violent extremists” and “white supremacy.”

But there’s a problem: They have an extreme shortage of white supremacists.

At the forum, called the “United We Stand” summit, handpicked speakers hammered home their narrative on the threat that “sparked a sweeping strategy” at the Department of Justice, according to The Washington Times.

The question is… what threat? Both current and former FBI agents told the Times that the “threat” the Biden DOJ is responding to with this “sweeping strategy” is overblown.

Bureau officials are reportedly relying on their agents to create domestic terrorism cases and label people as white supremacists not based on evidence or testimony, but on the metrics set by the administration.

“The demand for white supremacy … vastly outstrips the supply of white supremacy,” one agent said. “We have more people assigned to investigate white supremacists than we can actually find.”

SCOOP: “The demand for white supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of white supremacy,” said one FBI agent. “We have more people assigned to investigate white supremacists than we can actually find.” https://t.co/WjTXNKmUIt — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) September 14, 2022

The agent explained that FBI policymakers “have already determined that white supremacy is a problem,” so they’ve set agency policy accordingly.

“We are sort of the lapdogs as the actual agents doing these sorts of investigations, trying to find a crime to fit otherwise First Amendment-protected activities,” he added.

“If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns and they are mean at school board meetings, that’s probably a domestic terrorist.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on July 27 calling out the phenomenon.

“We continue to hear from brave whistleblowers about disturbing conduct at the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Jordan wrote. “From recent protected disclosures, we have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’ even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification.

“Given the narrative pushed by the Biden Administration that domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country, revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous.”

Naturally, the FBI has denied these allegations vehemently, with a representative telling the Times, “We do not investigate ideology, and we do not investigate particular cases based on the political views of the individuals involved. The FBI will continue to pursue threats or acts of violence, regardless of the underlying motivation or sociopolitical goal.”

During his keynote address at the “United We Stand” summit, Biden told attendees, “Our very own intelligence agencies — our own intelligence agencies in the United States of America — have determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat to our homeland today.”

Tune in as I host and speak at the first-of-its-kind United We Stand Summit. https://t.co/ZIJFrDvxCO — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022



He then raised his voice. “Enough! We need to say clearly and forcefully, white supremacy, all forms of hate fueled by violence have no place in America. Failure to call it out is complicity. My dad would say, ‘Your silence is complicity.’ We can’t remain silent. There are those who say, ‘We bring this up, we just divide the country.’ Bring it up? We silence it.”

In this manner, Biden creates a rhetorical trap for the FBI whistleblowers who speak with journalists and share their stories. Under Biden’s rhetoric, that’s “complicity.”

If you don’t conform to the narrative, you’re the enemy. And anyone who chooses to call out the Biden administration for its obvious narrative manipulation of the American people? They’re to be “silenced.”

