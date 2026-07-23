Illegal Alien Released Into US by Obama Administration Charged with Killing 3 in Hit-and-Run

After the latest incident in which an illegal immigrant caused death on American roadways, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking action.

ICE is calling upon North Carolina authorities to hold Javiel Pena Sola, who faces charges in a hit-and-run accident that killed three people on Saturday, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

On Wednesday, ICE lodged a detainer asking for some cooperation from North Carolina officials to keep Sola in the Rowan County Jail.

Sola has a criminal history that dates back more than 10 years.

In 2015, he was convicted of reckless endangerment, failure to stop after an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, and driving without a license in Maryland.

He was also arrested on a Maryland charge of escaping from custody. Baltimore officials turned him over to ICE in March 2016.

Two months later, however, the Obama administration released him back into the country.

“This criminal illegal alien from El Salvador is facing felony charges after a hit-and-run that killed three people in North Carolina,” Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“His criminal history includes prior convictions in 2015 for hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license. Although ICE had arrested him in 2016, the Obama Administration RELEASED him into American communities,” she said.

“These deaths were 100 percent preventable. Open borders and sanctuary policies have deadly consequences,” she added.

Sola, a native of El Salvador, claims he illegally entered the United States in April 2002 by way of Arizona.

Javiel Pena Sola, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in North Carolina after he allegedly caused a crash which kiIIed THREE people then fled the scene Another Democrat hero claimed the lives of innocent Americans Every. Single. Day. h/t @ImmigrantCrimes pic.twitter.com/TBE79Tmf2E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

The Salisbury Police Department said the Saturday accident in which three people died took place at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Salisbury Post.

Police said the one vehicle contained three people, two of whom were already dead.

The third person died after being airlifted to a local hospital.

A second vehicle was found down the road not far from the first. The driver was located and transported for medical treatment.

A Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team helped officers locate the driver, who was later identified as Sola.

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