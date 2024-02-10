Aggressive Trump Critic Michael Rapaport Admits 'I Was Wrong,' Makes 'Shocking Conversion'

It’s amazing how, bit-by-bit, facts are dawning on people.

Yesterday’s unshakeable truths — vaccines/lockdowns/masks good, 2020 election fair, Biden a bit slow but the best choice — are all disintegrating in real time.

Public policymaker response to COVID was a joke, election corruption is undeniable and the president’s news conference performance this week sealed the deal in a lot of minds that Biden cannot go on as president.

And then there’s the whole idea that Donald Trump as president was the worst thing to have ever happened to America.

Some have changed their minds on that. Big-time.

As in none other than actor/comedian Michael Rapaport who, despite vicious rants against Trump, now says he’s considering voting for him.

“There was no Trump critic who was more vicious or profane,” Rebel News publisher and Canadian conservative activist Ezra Levant tweeted of Rapaport.

“This is the most shocking conversion I’ve ever seen,” Levant wrote.

In his tweet, Levant included a portion of the Thursday PBD podcast, in which co-host Adam Sosnick discussed with Rapaport the possibility of voting for Trump.

“At the end of the day,” Sosnick said, addressing Rapaport, “I’m a reasonable person. So like you said initially — I think I’m gonna consider this.”

“I’m considering it,” Rapaport responded. “But to pull that lever [to vote for Trump] — we don’t pull levers anymore — to actually pull that lever (pause) I’m gonna tell you right now, I won’t vote! I’m not voting for Biden, I’m not voting for Kamala.”

Quizzed by PBD co-hosts, Rapaport said among Democrats there was no one to vote for.

“Kennedy?” Rapaport rhetorically asked and made a negative gesture. When someone suggested California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rapaport responded “Gavin? I just left California. I’m not voting for Gavin with the good hair.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some may find offensive.

There was no Trump critic who was more vicious or profane. This is the most shocking conversion I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/4stqr8DSz4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 9, 2024

In the podcast, Sosnick pressed Rapaport on the issue of Trump. “You’re going to vote for him this time, ’cause you’ve seen what happened under his first term.

“You didn’t like it, he’s a pig d***, and he’s got those mean tweets, and he’s orange,” Sosnick continued.

“But life was good, there was no wars, the economy was going good, but d***, he’s annoying to look at!”

And Sosnick blamed the media for much of the negative image of Trump.

To which Rapaport accepted some of the blame, specifically when the media, in quoting Trump saying there were good people on both sides of a 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, demonstration regarding a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, claimed Trump was including white supremacists.

“And I was wrong,” Rapaport said.

“Because he said there’s good people on both sides. When you see the full quote — that wasn’t what he said,” Rapaport admitted. “And I ranted on him hard for that — hard. … “Cause I was like ‘what are you talking about, man?’”

“You got played,” interjected Sosnick. “This is why I think you’re gonna vote for Trump.

“It’s cause you, much like me — much like many people — independent thinkers, not the sheep, realize we got played a little bit.”

So the facts are dawning on individuals like Michael Rapaport.

As they are, no doubt, on many others.

Thankfully, we still have the secret ballot.

Because it’s possible that individuals who have been vocal along certain lines will, in the privacy of the voting booth, cast ballots reflecting what they really are beginning to think.

