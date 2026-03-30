AI CEO Issues Code Red: Prepare for Meltdown

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After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns …

Look, I’m not the only one warning.

The research firm Bernstein Research said this AI company “has the power to crash the global economy for a decade.”

The CEO of this AI company also just issued a CODE RED in an internal memo …

Warning his employees that they’re dealing with a critical situation.

Another company executive even implied they might need a government bailout.

The last time I saw something like this was in 2008 …

When I predicted a stock market meltdown …

Just three weeks before Lehman went under.

Make no mistake …

The stage is set for a meltdown of historic proportions.

That will destroy the foundations of the entire AI economy …

And ruin the retirement of millions of unprepared Americans.

The good news is you don’t have to be a victim.

In fact, I’m recommending you take these five simple steps to prepare before it’s too late.

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