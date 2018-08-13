SECTIONS
US News
Print

Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

Gerry Broome/AP PhotoFormer U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during an interview in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The former vice president joins Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II for an "ecological justice organizing tour" as a part of the Poor People's Campaign. (Gerry Broome/AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 7:03pm
Print

The Trump administration has made some dangerous changes to environmental policy, but the damage so far has been less than it initially appeared, former Vice President Al Gore said in an interview Monday.

“He (President Trump) has had less of an impact so far than I feared that he would. Someone said last year his administration is a blend of malevolence and incompetence,” Gore said in an interview with The Associated Press in Greensboro.

“I think they’ve made some mistakes in some of the moves they’ve made. The courts have blocked some of what they wanted to do as a result.”

Even the Republican-controlled Congress has stepped in at times, he said. “The U.S. system has a lot of inherent resilience,” Gore said.

“It’s hard for one person, even the president, to change things very quickly if the majority of American people don’t want them changed.”

TRENDING: Utility Co. Blames Global Warming for Wildfires, Fails to Mention It Started 12 of Them

Gore was in North Carolina on Sunday and Monday to speak on behalf of the Poor People’s Campaign, which names “ecological devastation” as one of the problems hurting poor people.

Gore shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his campaign to protect the environment. He authored a 1992 book on the climate, “Earth in the Balance,” just before he became vice president.

His work also includes the 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” More recently he founded The Climate Reality Project .

Historians say a 1982 campaign against a PCB landfill in North Carolina’s majority-black Warren County helped give birth to the environmental justice movement so it’s especially appropriate that the Poor People’s Campaign has its roots in the state, Gore said.

Do you think Trump has helped the environment during his presidency?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The campaign’s co-chair is the Rev. William Barber, who founded the Moral Monday movement in North Carolina and has served as president of the state NAACP chapter.

Low-income communities typically suffer the brunt of environmental damage because they lack the “economic and political clout necessary to make their case and defend themselves” so they’re more likely to become locations of “these pollution streams and waste sites,” Gore said.

He said current dangers include the loosening of regulations for dumps for coal ash, which contains toxic metals such as lead, mercury and arsenic.

The new acting secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, was quick to ease rules for handling the toxic ash from more than 400 U.S. coal-fired power plants.

Coal ash is a particular issue in North Carolina, where a major leak from a Duke Energy site in 2014 left coal ash coating 70 miles (110 kilometers) of the Dan River on the North Carolina-Virginia border.

RELATED: Al Gore Forced To Admit Trump’s Undoing of Environmental Regulations Not So Bad

“And there are hundreds of other environmental procedures and regulations that Trump’s group has begun to undo,” Gore said. “So he’s doing some damage, but overall I would say less than i had feared.”

Gore cited the Paris Climate Accord as one example of the Trump administration failing to change environmental rules as quickly as it might want.

While the United States withdrew from the accord, he says the first date that can become official is the day after the 2020 presidential election.

“If there’s a new president — excuse me for a moment,” Gore said as he placed in hands together as if in prayer, “then a new president could simply give 30 days’ notice, and we’re right back in the Paris agreement.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Kyle Perisic

Two websites are taking crowds away from Facebook and Twitter because of their lack of bias.Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook Challenger Has Something Zuckerberg Doesn’t Offer: Freedom

Tim Pearce

California WildfireMike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

Trump Administration Taking the Fight to California Over ‘Bad Environmental Laws’

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, meets with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mainstream Media Throws In the Towel, Accepts Kavanaugh’s Inevitability as SCOTUS Justice

Jack Davis

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City.Brad Barket/Getty Images for Ozy Media

New Evidence Points to Clinton Operatives Colluding with Russians To Frame Trump Campaign

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.