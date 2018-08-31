Al Sharpton Uses Aretha Franklin’s Funeral To Take Shot at Trump

Rev. Al Sharpton used the occasion of Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday to take a shot a President Donald Trump, saying he needs to learn what the word “respect” means.

“You know the other Sunday on my show, I misspelled ‘respect,’ and a lot of y’all corrected me,” he told the thousands gathered at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. “Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.”

Many in the audience rose to their feet in loud and sustained applause.

“And I say that because when word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘she used to work for me,’” Sharpton continued.

“No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God,” he said.

Rev. Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said she used to work for me. No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us." https://t.co/qSW5iZgtqR pic.twitter.com/QrvJrR4kw3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018

While trying to take a shot at Trump on his MSNBC program earlier this month, Sharpton misspelled respect, “R-E-S-P-I-C-T.”

The New York Post reported on the day of Franklin’ passing (Aug. 16) from pancreatic cancer, Trump stated at a cabinet meeting at the White House, “I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific.”

He added, “She’s brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come.

“She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family.”

Trump praises Aretha Franklin after her death: "She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific" pic.twitter.com/gnK8nQKMH1 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 16, 2018

One of the occasions that Franklin worked for Trump was during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City in 1997.

Donald Trump and Aretha Franklin during the grand opening of Trump International Hotel & Tower in NYC, 1997 pic.twitter.com/5AVWAVzqd1 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 16, 2018

She also performed on multiple occasions at Trump’s properties in Atlantic City starting in the 1980s and 90s, and more recently in 2012 to sold-out shows at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Among the notable personalities attending Franklin’s funeral were former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tyler Perry and Whoopi Goldberg.

Faith Hill performed the gospel song “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” near the beginning of the service, and Ariana Grande sang one of Franklin’s signature songs, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

