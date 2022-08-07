Share
Alcohol-Fueled Anne Heche Recording Uploaded Just Hours Before Her Fiery Crash

 By Jack Davis  August 7, 2022 at 4:09pm
A podcast that hit the internet last week showed Anne Heche talking about boozing away a bad day.

The New York Post and CNN reported that the podcast was uploaded Friday, hours before she was in a blazing accident. The website TMZ said it was told by Heche’s representative that it was first posted Thursday.

On Friday, Heche slammed her car into an apartment building and sped away only to later hit a house that burst into flames, leaving her hospitalized. She has been reported in stable condition.

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash,” CNN reported that it was told by what it said was “a source close to Heche.”

During the episode of “Better Together,” Heche talked about “no good, very bad days,” according to the Post.

Heche told listeners to keep their “fingers crossed” that she and co-host Heather Duffy would get through the recording session.

“We are sitting with Re:Find,” she said, referring to a brand of vodka. Some commentators have said a red-capped bottle seen in the car Heche was driving Friday contained alcohol.

Will Anne Heche be charged with a crime for her accident?

“We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle Re:Find!” she said, adding she “even did a terrible commercial” for the firm.

Duffy said their doctor had said “that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine.”

“And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers,” Heche said, slurring her words.


“Today’s been a very unique day,” Heche said, according to CNN. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are … some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.”

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without fully explaining why, according to the Post. The podcast has since been taken down.

She said in the podcast people interrupted her while she was meditating at her apartment, according to the Daily Mail.

Both the New York Post and TMZ said Heche’s representative said the podcast was recorded Monday.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




